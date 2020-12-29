A man told police he had to step between William Edward Best Jr. and Lula Mae McDouglar during a predawn incident Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of Albany Street.
The two apparently were arguing over money, and “Mr. Best … appeared as if he was going to hit Ms. Lula,” the man told police.
An hour later, firefighters and police responded to a fire at 5:36 a.m. at McDouglar’s home in the 1900 block of G Street. They found the 63-year-old woman’s body inside, along with clear signs that the fire was no accident, according to Brunswick police and firefighters.
Later that night, 37-year-old West was behind bars. He remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond on charges of murder and second-degree arson. He also is being held for violation of probation.
A neighbor of McDouglar’s called 911 after walking past her residence and spotting fire and smoke at the home, according to the Brunswick police report. Firefighters arrived shortly after.
While firefighters fought the fire, a nephew told an officer he feared his aunt was inside the burning home, the report said.
As firefighters brought the blaze under control, firefighter Aaron Joined entered the home and found McDouglar’s body in a front living room, firefighters said.
McDouglar’s “body did not appear to be badly burned and her clothes were still intact on her body,” the police report said. She had “wet blood on her face around her nose and mouth,” police said.
City fire marshal Tim White inspected the home afterward and found signs of arson, the police report said. White determined that there were three separate fires started in the home: one on a couch in a back room, one in a bathroom and another in the living room where McDouglar’s body was found, the police report said.
None of the fires connected with the other, White said.
Afterward, a man approached an officer on scene, the report said. He appeared agitated.
Earlier, the man said, he had been at a gathering at the home on Albany Street where Best allegedly began arguing with McDouglar.
The man said, “Mr. William Best got into an argument with Ms. Lula, possibly over money,” the report said. That is when the man said he allegedly had to fend off Best to prevent him from assaulting McDouglar, the report said.
Brunswick police arrested Best at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are releasing no further details about the case, citing an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.