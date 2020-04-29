Elections officials urge county residents not to use the postponed primaries as an excuse to drag their feet.
Voters who plan to take advantage of the absentee voting process should give the Georgia Secretary of State’s office plenty of time to process applications, Glynn County Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said.
During a normal election, the Glynn County Board of Elections would process absentee ballot applications, print the ballots, mail them to voters and count them on election day.
In an effort to reduce the number of people going to the polls in person in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the state decided to mail out absentee ballot applications to all active voters, print and mail out the ballots themselves and handle counting absentee ballots on election day, which was postponed to June 9.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is 5 p.m. on June 5.
“If we received an application at 5 p.m. (on June 5), we’d print the absentee ballot, put it in an envelope and mail it that night,” Channell said.
Under normal circumstances, it’s possible someone could apply for a ballot at the deadline and still get their vote counted.
Not likely with the state office handling things, he said, and not for lack of trying. At the state level, it’s the sheer volume of people the state will be dealing with.
“With the state sending those out, not us, there’s not really any chance that anybody applying for a ballot on that day would get it (in time),” Channell said.
That’s especially true for this election because the state is actively encouraging absentee voting.
“From what I’ve seen, we’ll probably be close to 15,000 absentee ballots (in Glynn County), and we’ve still got applications we’re in the process of entering and a few trickling in every day,” Channell said.
“(For us) to send out those absentee ballots would be hectic. Mailing the ballots out for this large of an election would be pretty overwhelming for any county office.”
The local elections board always encourages voters to get applications in as early as possible, but this time around Channell really wanted to hammer that point home.
“Get those applications in as soon as possible,” he said.
Channell said he’s heard concerns from residents about heightened chances of voter fraud.
“We’re aware of the concerns, and we’re treating it like any other election where we verify signatures (and) voters if we have any questions about their ballot,” Channell said.
“We still do that same process where we have to look up each individual, verify their signatures, and if we have any concerns we contact them.”
If the information on an absentee ballot doesn’t quite match up with the board’s records, the ballot is assigned provisional status until the voter verifies it, he said.
That can be done either by taking a photo ID in person or mailing a copy to the board’s office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The verification process is another reason he asked absentee voters to get their ballots in early.
He discourages sending a photo ID copy in with an absentee ballot.
“We don’t want them to send it in with the ballot,” said Channell, a member of a statewide absentee ballot fraud task force created by the secretary of state to ensure the integrity of the primary elections. “If they don’t verify it, it won’t ever get opened up and counted.”
The new deadline to register to vote is May 11. Early voting in the primary begins on May 18.
Absentee ballot forms and instructions can be found on the board’s website, glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections, or at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Once filled out, forms can be delivered to the board’s office in person or by mail to 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Following a recent decision by the secretary of state, absentee ballots can also be cast at drop boxes. One can be found outside the board’s office on Gloucester Street.