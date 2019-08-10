With schools back in session, Glynn County’s Recreation and Parks Department is winding down lifeguard coverage on East Beach and at public pools.
Lifeguards will still be on duty on the weekends until Labor Day, after which they will be off until Memorial Day weekend in 2020, said Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus.
Through Sept. 2, Glynn County’s beaches at the old Coast Guard station parking area and Massengale Park will not have stationed lifeguards on duty during weekdays, according to a news release from Glynn County.
Many of the lifeguards are high school and college students who must return to school. Lifeguards will be on duty each weekend through Sept. 2 and Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, according to the release.
Lifeguards will be on sandbar patrol for two weekends next month.
On the weekend of Sept. 7-8 lifeguards will be out watching the sandbars 1-5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday. The weekend of Sept. 21-22, lifeguards will be on patrol from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 12-4:30 p.m., respectively.
“Sandbar patrol is different than regular guarding because on sandbar patrol we have people on the ATV monitoring the sandbar and getting people back in during the incoming tide,” Gurganus said.
Pools will also see reduced hours through Sept. 2, she explained. The pool at Neptune Park will be open weekends with hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 1-5:30 p.m. and Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The pool at Howard Coffin Park will be open Saturdays from 12-5 p.m. and Sundays and Labor Day from 1-5 p.m.
Selden Park Pool will be closed for the season after this Sunday’s back to school party due to a shortage of lifeguards, Gurganus said.
“At Selden, we’ll have a back to school pool party from 1-5 (p.m.) on Sunday and the public is invited. We’ll have games, refreshments, a DJ. It will be a big fun party,” Gurganus said.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/153/ Recreation-and-Parks.