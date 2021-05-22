The 2021 hurricane season’s initial forecast would indicate a predicted decline in tropical activity in the months ahead, especially compared to the unprecedented Atlantic basin barrage in 2020.
But that hardly matters, said Alec Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.
All folks in Glynn County have to do is be ready for the Elsa, Henri, Teresa or some other named storm that ends up posing a direct threat to the Golden Isles this hurricane season, he said.
And the way to deal with these or any other named storms that may emerge is to be prepared for them all.
Yes, he said, just like last year and the year before that and the year before that.
Hurricane season begins anew just 10 days from now, on June 1. The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
“That means for us, personally, we still have to worry about one storm, and that storm is the next one that affects us directly,” Eaton said. “Even if this does turn out to be a below-average storm season, we still have to worry about the one that does come here. It’s a little better outlook than last year, but we still have to prepare.”
The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday that initial indications call for a 60 percent chance for an above-normal hurricane season. This forecast leaves room for a 30 percent chance of a “near-normal season” in 2021. There is a 10 percent chance for a “below normal season,” according to the hurricane center.
The forecasts are formulated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center.
This early forecast predicts the formation of 13 to 20 named storms, which begin with tropical storm winds of between 39 and 73 mph. It predicts six to 10 of those named storms could become hurricanes with winds from 74 to 110 mph.
Three to five of those hurricanes could grow into major hurricanes with winds from 111 mph to 157 mph or higher, the hurricane center predicts.
“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” acting NOAA Administrator Ben Friedman said Thursday.
And that is why Eaton and public safety officials in Glynn County urge residents to prepare now for the upcoming hurricane season. That means putting together a storm emergency kit to include a store of potable water, nonperishable foods, medical supplies, batteries, flashlights and radios. Folks should also have an evacuation plan in place as well as arrangements and supplies for pets.
For detailed information, Eaton suggests going to ready.gov, the hurricane preparedness website of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Folks can also get local updates and advice on the developing hurricane season at the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.
“We’ll start updating on any pending storms and other information on our Facebook page, information we obtain through our partnership with the National Weather Service and the hurricane center,” Eaton said.
Last year’s hurricane season saw a record 30 named storms form in the Atlantic. Twelve of those storms developed into hurricanes in 2020. Eleven named storms made landfall in the United States.
Glynn County experienced minor storm effects last year from the passing of Hurricane Isaias in the Atlantic Ocean last August and from Tropical Storm Eta’s crossing from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean near the Georgia/Florida state line in early November.
However, Glynn County suffered significant back-to-back damage in 2016 and 2017 with brushes from hurricanes Matthew and Irma respectively bringing high winds, flood waters and creating millions of dollars of damage locally.
NOAA and the National Hurricane Center will update the forecast periodically as the 2021 hurricane season progresses, Eaton said.
Traditionally, storms forming later in the season bring more threats to the Golden Isles.
“Our peak hurricane season is still between mid-September and mid-October,” he said. “That’s when we typically see our highest activity. We’re looking for and hoping for a clear-sky season. But we want everyone to know: whatever comes our way, Glynn County EMA is more than prepared. We have amazing partners that train with us year-round to be able to give the best response possible for our community. And we have to ask: Are you ready?”