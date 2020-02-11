A guy from Jacksonville came to Brunswick on a shady business trip late Friday night.
Maybe he thought it would be easy to spread some meth around town, what with the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team now being a thing of the past. But this alleged dope dealer was under prying eyes soon after he hit town.
Around midnight, another kind of deal went down: Busted, by the Brunswick Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Police also recovered a sizable, 15-gram baggie of methamphetamine, said Sgt. Michael Davis, supervisor of the city’s drug unit.
Nearly a year after GBNET disbanded amid controversy, both the city and the county police departments continue to conduct undercover drug operations and narcotics investigations. For some 18 years, city and county police officers worked together on GBNET to combat the community’s drug problem. Now the city has its Drug Enforcement Unit and the county operates its Special Investigations Unit.
Of course, the street gangs and drug dealers who operate these criminal enterprises are not obliged to heed the boundaries between city and county. Likewise, the two departments’ separate drug squads are committed to coming together when needed to address the illegal drug trade and the attendant crimes of theft and violence.
Members of Brunswick’s Drug Enforcement Unit are cross sworn by Glynn County Police Chief John Powell to enforce the law in county jurisdictions, while Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones has done likewise for members of the county’s Special Investigations Unit.
“Our guys still work with their guys,” Jones said. “They’re just not as cohesive of a unit as they were under GBNET. Our guys mainly work the city and their guys mainly work the county. But criminals don’t recognize borders. So the county still cooperates with us and shares information and intel. And if a case comes up where it involves the county, our guys work with the county to go get the job done.”
Just Wednesday, Jones sought the city commission’s blessing for a federal grant that is beneficial to both departments. The city commission OK’d the chief’s request, which amounted to an affirmation of city and county law enforcement’s commitment to cohesively combat the local drug trade.
The $53,000 Safe Neighborhoods grant from the Department of Justice paid for an under cover surveillance camera that will be used by both departments, Jones said. The grant originally was intended for GBNET, Jones said.
“It helps us to do surveillance undercover on gang members and drug activity,” Jones said. “And we will always be sharing information and resources when they blow over the city/county lines.”
Chief Powell announced the disbanding GBNET late last March. It followed an internal affairs investigation that determined James Cassada, a county officer assigned to GBNET, grossly violated department policy and jeopardized dozens of drug cases by having sexual relations with an informant.
Powell announced that GBNET would be replaced the Brunswick-Glynn Special Investigations Unit. Last fall, however, the Brunswick Department started its own narcotics unit. Jones said the decision did not result from any ill will between the departments.
“We still share information and resources,” he said.
Powell agrees.
“Our department works hand-in-hand with Brunswick police and other neighboring agencies to reduce all forms of crime in our community,” Powell said.
Brunswick’s Drug Enforcement Unit consists of Sgt. Davis and three other officers. They were staked out Friday night near a suspected drug den in Brunswick when the man from Jacksonville appeared. A quick run of the vehicle’s license plate showed issues with the registration.
After the traffic stop in the 4100 block of Norwich Street, the man allegedly tried to toss the baggy of dope out of the vehicle, Davis said. The baggy of meth that city drug agents recovered had a street value of about $600, he said. Rodney Drummond,26, of Jacksonville, went to jail for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Drummond remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show.
“We were doing surveillance in the city and we saw this guy come up,” Davis said. “We ran his tag and it came back messed up. When we pulled him over, he opened the driver’s side door and threw the dope out. We’re out there, watching.”