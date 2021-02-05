COVID-19 cases and reported exposures to the virus in Glynn County Schools have spiked after each extended holiday break so far this academic year.
The school district has seen the pattern continue since the winter break ended in January, but school officials said Thursday they hope to soon see that spike decline.
“When we started school, we saw a quick spike,” Superintendent Scott Spence told the Glynn County Board of Education during a work session Thursday. “And then we settled down. When we went to Thanksgiving break, we came back and had a spike. We went to Christmas break and we’re still seeing that, but now it’s starting to tick down.”
The school board was provided with internal district data of COVID-19 case and quarantine numbers broken down by school since the start of the academic year.
School board member Jerry Mancil asked why the high schools are seeing numbers that are so much higher. Spence said that’s most likely attributed to increased socialization off campus.
Indoor sports have also played a likely role in recent higher numbers across the district, Spence said.
“With our indoor sports, we’ve really had an uptick in the number of COVID cases and the number of exposures,” he said. “We weren’t seeing that when we were doing outdoors sports early on.”
Indoor sports will soon end, he said, and outdoor sports will recommence.
“We anticipate that (case numbers are) going to drop significantly once we go to outdoor sports,” Spence said.
As of Jan. 29, 38 students and 20 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and 222 students and two staff members were quarantined due to direct exposure at school.
Families have been cooperative with providing information to schools when their children test positive for the virus, show symptoms or have possible exposure, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools. This support has been a factor in the district’s ability to remain open for in-person instruction during the pandemic.
“They stay in contact to let the principals know what’s happening — if they’ve started showing symptoms, if they’ve taken them for tests or whatever the case is,” Whitehead said. “That’s helped a lot.”
Spence reiterated to the school board that despite all the challenges, Glynn County’s students will benefit academically in the long run by being able to attend classes in person.
“We have over 91 percent of our students in face-to-face learning, so our numbers have increased in the classroom, which makes it more difficult right off the bat,” he said. “There are still some school systems that have not gone back to school. Academically, we’re going to have an advantage when we come out of this because of the work of our teachers and our students.”
School board member Mike Hulsey commended this work, noting he’s surprised the numbers have remained relatively low this school year.
“Hopefully parents and students alike will remain diligent,” he said. “We’ve got to see this thing through.”
The procedures in place, like consistent communication practices and a mask wearing policy, have to continue for the numbers to remain manageable, Whitehead said.
“In some places especially, we’re seeing (people) become more lax with sending (students) out of the house in the morning with a mask,” she said. “… So our mask inventory is very low at this point.”
The community’s generosity so far this school year and the high load of mask donations have helped the district maintain a supply of masks to give to students who come to school without one. The district is looking now to replenish its mask supply.
“If we don’t keep all those pieces in place then these (case numbers) could look very, very different in a couple of months,” Whitehead said.
A survey has also been created, she said, for staff members to express their level of interest in receiving a vaccine once the health department makes the shot available to educators.
“At this point we’re just trying to gauge interest in the vaccine,” Whitehead said.