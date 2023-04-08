The National Weather Service is calling for a windy and soggy Easter weekend and hazardous surf conditions along the beaches today and Sunday.
The weather service also is predicting moderate flooding of the Altamaha River beginning today.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The National Weather Service is calling for a windy and soggy Easter weekend and hazardous surf conditions along the beaches today and Sunday.
The weather service also is predicting moderate flooding of the Altamaha River beginning today.
The weather service says showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 p.m. today and again Saturday evening. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 11 mph today and 10 to 14 mph tonight. The high will be in the low 70s and the low could drop into the 40s.
The forecast is no better Sunday. More rain is expected, as well as winds from the north in the 11 to 20 mph range.
Hang onto your hats Sunday night. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 to 22 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph.
The high Sunday is expected to be near 63 with a low around 51.
Showers, thunderstorms and windy conditions are expected to continue into Monday.
The weather service says there will be a moderate rip current risk at the beach through Saturday. Rip currents are expected to be worse Sunday.
One lane of Sea Island Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday while Glynn County Public Works conducts a major drainage project.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter believes elected officials in Congress cooperate more than most people believe.
“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.
The same night Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White had the interim tag removed from his title by the city commission, his firefighters had an impromptu training session of sorts on Wednesday when three vacant homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard burned.
The director of the charity that runs The Well, a daytime homeless shelter and hospitality center in downtown Brunswick, wants to move the operation somewhere else.
Employees at the Pinova plant in Brunswick are now greeted at work each day by a newly painted mural created by a group of Brunswick High School students.