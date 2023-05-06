It can be hard for military veterans to reintegrate into civilian life, says Carlos Poysky.
He is one of the founders of Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors.
“It started about 10 years ago,” Poysky said, recalling its start. “It was mainly at the time for veterans who were learning how to kite board. We did that for the first six or seven years and had a couple of sailing retreats since then.”
While he didn’t serve in combat, Poysky immediately recognized the culture clash between civilian and military life in 1998, when his enlistment in the U.S. Army 1st Ranger Battalion ended and he went to college.
“It was a little bit of a shock,” Poysky said.
If it was that much of a surprise to him, Poysky said he couldn’t imagine what it’s like for those who served in combat and especially those who were wounded.
This weekend on St. Simons Island’s East Beach, Poysky hopes to help smooth over that transition for Purple Heart recipients and non-recipient wounded and disabled veterans with this year’s Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors (WS4WW) Sailing Retreat.
He moved to St. Simons Island in 2008 for a job at FLETC as an ICE instructor and founded WS4WW in 2012. It was just a way for him to share his kite boarding hobby at first, then he had the idea to start incorporating more coaches and to host weekend retreats for veterans from out of town.
Retreats are intended to accomplish a few goals. One is to simply show support and gratitude for veterans and give them a fun weekend on the water. Another is to teach them something that’s going to get them outdoors and on the water, a skillset to be able to go out independently and sail or kayak.
Learning a skill that gives them some independence and a reason to get out is important, Poysky said, because many simply isolate themselves from the world when faced with the hurdle of reintegrating into society.
“I know a lot of veterans self-isolate, if that makes sense,” Poyksy says. “They feel like they need some sort of qualifier when they share their experience with civilians. Because of that, they try to opt out of dealing with anyone who’s not from their unit, or their branch of service or in the military at all.”
Retreats are a good way to get them out of their shells and in a position where they have to rely on someone they don’t know to learn how to sail safely.
The St. Simons Surf Sailors have been a reliable ally in that regard.
“We’re fortunate to have the Surf Sailors. They’re donating their catamarans, giving us coaches and we’re going to have five wounded warriors — some of them purple hearts recipients, some disabled veterans. We’re going to pair them up, one veteran to one coach,” Poysky said.
Most of the Surf Sailors aren’t veterans, which is fine. Sometimes, it’s especially helpful for a veteran to learn they can rely on a civilian.
“There’s a level of trust that unfolds … it’ll open doors to maybe where they’ll be open to getting out in the world,” Poysky said.
It’s a simple concept, but it’s forged some very strong bonds with people who otherwise struggled to make connections.
“I’ve seen it in action since I’ve been there,” Poysky said. “The first retreat we had, which was roughly 10 years ago, one of the wounded warriors, a Purple Heart vet, was there. He came to the retreat, and in this case it was two vets who ended up pairing off. They were like brothers ever since.”
Each of the five veterans selected to take part will get 16 hours of instruction on the water this weekend before facing off in a race at 1 p.m. Sunday at East Beach starting at the old Coast Guard station parking area.
Because of the friendships formed during the retreat, Poysky said veterans are encouraged to keep up with and continue sailing with their coaches. Some return for subsequent years, as well.
“We’re hoping after this weekend they’ll be able to link up and continue doing things on their own,” Poysky said.
The organization has expanded to include three more chapters — Charleston, South Carolina, Clearwater Beach, Florida, and the Florida Keys — but the mission remains the same, said Bernie Saboe, chief operating officers for WS4WW.
“We have people coming in from Chicago and all over the states,” Saboe said.
For more information on the program visit facebook.com/WS4WW. The organization welcomes volunteers, contributions and donations, Saboe said. Poysky and Saboe can be reached directly at carlos@ws4ww.org and bernie@ws4ww.org.
All donations go straight into the work WS4WW does, Saboe said. Everyone involved in every chapter is a volunteer.
The retreat couldn’t happen without businesses in the area, he said.
“After they’re done, the Spirit of St. Simons, a charter boat, (owned by) Captain Charlie is donating a sunset cruise to the veterans and coaches,” Poysky said.