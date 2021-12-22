The stretch of woods between John Stamp's backyard and St. Simons Community Church on the island is not exactly a wildlife refuge, but it does attract quite an array of critters.
The trail camera he set up for the enjoyment and the enrichment of his two boys has captured all kinds of wild things, including deer, raccoons, possum and feral cats. But then the other night, that camera snapped a frame that made Stamp do a double-take.
Sleek fur, four legs, pointed ears and cagey moves, this canine was nobody's pet Fido. "Is this a coyote?" he asked himself, looking at the picture snapped by the trail cam Friday night.
It almost certainly is a coyote, one thriving in the maritime forested crevices around the suburban neighborhoods of a coastal Georgia barrier island.
Stamp and his boys, 8 and 4 years old, were thrilled at the thought of coyotes roaming their backyard wilderness.
"I was happy," Stamp said of discovering the coyote when he checked the trail cam Saturday morning. "It was like when you go fishing and catch something that you weren't expecting. I mean, we've seen deer, a family of raccoons, even stray cats. But that guy there, he was pretty interesting."
State wildlife officials were underwhelmed by the prospect of coyotes on St. Simons Island.
"It doesn't surprise me at all," said David Mixon, coastal region game management supervisor for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
At least the few miles between the mainland and St. Simons Island is bridged by a causeway, Mixon notes. Coyotes have been spotted on unbridged Sapelo and Ossabaw islands as well, he said.
"St. Simons has a causeway, but those islands have no connection to the mainland," Mixon said. "And their ability to move around in the marsh and/or their ability to live in a town doesn't surprise me a bit."
More predator than scavenger, coyotes are "opportunistic carnivores," Mixon said. "They'll take down things as big as a deer, or they'll eat grasshoppers."
And marsh rabbits, or crabs or just about anything else that moves too slow. "And they'll eat out of trash cans," he said. "A barrier island just has so many different sources of food available to them. They will eat just about anything."
Like any predator, coyotes can bring balance to their ecosystem. However, Mixon does not think coyotes would take more than a few adult deer annually from St. Simons Island's abundantly healthy deer population. Coyotes would likely have more of an impact on younger, more vulnerable deer during the spring fawning season, he said.
"They probably do play a role, but they probably aren't going to balance out the deer population," he said.
While coyotes might not be uncommon on St. Simons Island, Mixon suspects human sightings will remain rare. Coyotes prefer the nightlife and they avoid contact with folks.
A certain famous cartoon coyote has a well-earned moniker, Mixon said.
"Wile (actually Wile E.) Coyote is an appropriate name," he said. "They make their living by not being seen."
Stamp and his boys may have seen the last of their coyote friend.
"If you see them in one place, you may not catch them there again," Mixon said. "But they're here in every county in Georgia, and they've probably been there (on St. Simons Island) for a longer period than you realize."
Stamp and sons are just glad to know their suburban St. Simons Island habitat is so conducive to such wildlife. Originally from upstate New York, Stamp moved to the island in 2013 when he took a job with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on the mainland. The former federal law enforcement officer also is the author of numerous suspense/thriller novels, including Spoilers and Brother's Keeper.
His mother-in-law provided the trail cam, which Stamp set up along a well-worn wildlife path in the woods behind their house.
"It's just a way to encourage their interest and give them a little adventure," he said. "The boys have seen some cool things, but it was really great seeing him. It's a necessary part of the ecosystem here. They serve a purpose. And it just shows you that there's a lot of stuff that goes on that you don't know about if you're not there."