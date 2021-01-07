Brunswick City Commissioner Vincent Williams announced his candidacy for mayor at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
Williams, who is on the last year of his second term as city commissioner, is the third candidate to announce he will seek the mayor’s job. Incumbent Cornell Harvey is in the final year of his second term as mayor and cannot run again because of term limits.
“I wanted to publicly do that and let the pubic know I’ll be running for mayor in 2021,” Williams said.
Before Williams’ announcement, commissioner Felicia Harris was named mayor pro tem, replacing commissioner Julie Martin who served in the position the past year. Harris thanked Martin for serving during the past year when the COVID-19 pandemic made the job especially challenging.
City engineer Garrow Alberson gave commissioners an update on the long overdue L Street drainage and paving project, saying it is a week away from completion. All the paving is done and the remaining work is mostly cosmetic — striping and street signs.
“We’re right at the end,” Alberson said.
Harris said the businesses on L Street deserve special recognition during a ceremony commemorating the reopening for the struggles they endured during the repaving project that lasted more than a year and a half due to delays caused by Atlanta Gas Light.
“I think we need those businesses on L Street,” Harris said. “They endured, and we need to show them our appreciation.”
In other business:
• Commissioners also approved applying for a joint community block grant that will address the continual flooding problems in College Park and surrounding neighborhoods. The grant of more than $8 million would not require any matching funds from the city. It’s also possible that $1.5 million reserved for work at College Park could be diverted to other city projects if the grant is approved.
• City officials approved $16,000 in funding for a study for a bicycle corridor that would run 6.5 miles from downtown Brunswick to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
“I think we are moving in the right direction to make Brunswick a bike community,” mayor Cornell Harvey said.
• Commissioners approved a resolution encouraging the Glynn County Commission to hold a special election March 16 to let the voters determine if they support a 1-cent SPLOST tax for the next three years. The tax would pay for a wide variety of projects from road improvements and drainage to the building repairs and the purchase of vehicles and equipment. The referendum asks the county to initiate the process to move forward with a special election.
• Former Brunswick mayors Brad Brown and Brian Thompson attended Wednesday’s meeting to help kick off a year-long celebration of the city’s 250th birthday. Brown said he is pleased to see the results of plans set in place years ago to help improve the city.
“It’s exciting to know you are carrying on here,” he said.
Thompson said Brunswick has continued to be a healthy, inclusive community and is receptive to everyone. He praised the work the city has done to improve roads, add sidewalk and build bike trails.
“Our neighborhoods continue to grow,” he said. “This is really a great community.”
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, said events will be held throughout the year to commemorate the city’s birthday, including a time capsule that will be buried for the next 50 years.