Wilkinson named new JIA board chairman

Not too long ago, there was talk that Joe Wilkinson might make another play for the state legislature, trading in an Atlanta district for a coastal one. The former state representative did stay close to state politics, though notably with the Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors. As of July 24, Gov. Brian Kemp made Wilkinson the board’s new chairman.
After his retirement from the state House, former Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Wilkinson, now a St. Simons Island resident, to the JIA board, where he’s served for two and a half years, and as of late headed up the board’s legislative committee.
Wilkinson came to the position with a fair amount of experience with Jekyll — he served six years on the Jekyll Island Foundation Board of Directors and five years on the JIF’s advisory board. While in the legislature, he also notably became the first Republican named as an Environmental Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Conservation Voters.
Former Chairman Mike Hodges’ term recently ended, and he was not reappointed. JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks brought forward a resolution at the July meeting of the JIA board that congratulated Hodges on his service as a board member, as secretary-treasurer and as chairman of the authority, along with the distinction of serving under three different governors.
Wilkinson’s term is set to run through July 24, 2020.