If the haze hanging over the Golden Isles this week seems a little heavier than the normal humidity of the dog days of summer, that’s because it’s laden with smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The fires ignited in March and began intensifying in June, eventually growing to affect all 10 Canadian provinces. As of July 18, 4,250 wildfires there had burned more than 27 million acres of forest, according to reports, creating an enormous plume of smoke that made its way this week to Coastal Georgia.

