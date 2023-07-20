If the haze hanging over the Golden Isles this week seems a little heavier than the normal humidity of the dog days of summer, that’s because it’s laden with smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The fires ignited in March and began intensifying in June, eventually growing to affect all 10 Canadian provinces. As of July 18, 4,250 wildfires there had burned more than 27 million acres of forest, according to reports, creating an enormous plume of smoke that made its way this week to Coastal Georgia.
State Climatologist Bill Murphey said the smoke produces a particle pollution of PM2.5, which is particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers or smaller in diameter. That pollution has been riding high in the atmosphere in a vertical column of smoke that has traveled south and impacted more than 44 million people in 28 states and Washington, D.C., according to reports by the New York Times.
North and middle Georgia have already experienced some very smoky days, Murphey said, and there have been air quality advisories because of it. Thanks to a strong dome of high pressure covering much of the U.S., which has been referred to as the Heat Dome, and a persistent wind blowing from the north, Coastal Georgia is now getting its share of hazy days and diminished air quality from the Canadian wildfires.
“The winds are lined up more northwesterly, then once the Heat Dome, as they call it, expanded across the U.S., we were on the eastern edge of it,” Murphey said.
The winds have pushed the smoke and haze around the eastern edge of the dome and down into Coastal Georgia and Northeast Florida, he said.
If the dome pushes farther east and settles over the Golden Isles, it could trap some of the smoke and haze with it, making for more hazy days to come, Murphey said.
“The light at the end of the tunnel is that it looks like a trough is going to evolve over the Southeast again heading into the weekend and the dome should retreat some back to the west,” he said.
But that hasn’t stopped heat advisories and air quality readings in the orange zone this week. AirNow.gov, an air quality monitoring website set up by the Environmental Protection Agency, gave the Golden Isles a score of 116 at 4 p.m. Wednesday, in the low end of the orange zone. That means outside activity can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, the website said.
The Centers for Disease Control’s website said wildfire smoke can make anyone sick, but it is especially concerning for people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and women who are pregnant. The CDC suggests contacting a healthcare provider if symptoms from those medical conditions worsen and to avoid outside activity whenever possible.
A shift in the wind, a strong sea breeze and potential afternoon showers could offer some relief from the smoke and haze, Murphey said, but they won’t do much for the heat.
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville said Wednesday’s high was around 95 degrees. The high today will be around 100, Friday’s 101 and Saturday’s 99. Heat index values are expected to be as high as 110 degrees on those days.
Thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday should help to cool things a bit, however. The weather service is predicting a high of 92 on Sunday with an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms.