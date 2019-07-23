A wildfire burning in the wilderness area of Cumberland Island National Seashore for nearly a month has now consumed more than 440 acres.
Firefighters have set up a line of defense along North Cut Road to prevent the fire from threatening historic structures at the north end of the island.
The fire was ignited by a lightning strike on June 29. In response, as many as 70 firefighters were assigned to monitor the fire while it burned in the wilderness area. A crew of 10 firefighters and a Type 6 engine are currently on the island.
Wildfires are allowed to burn in wilderness areas on the island, which is why firefighters only plan to engage the flames if they threaten to cross North Cut Road.
Luckily, the national seashore’s fire management team established a fuel break during the past two years along North Cut Road. Debris and fuels along the road’s edge were cleared to create a defensible zone the fire crews are using to protect historic structures and residences at the north end of the island.
Among the structures identified as “value at risk” include High Point, several homes and the First African Baptist Church where John Kennedy Jr. married Carolyn Bissett in a secret ceremony in 1996.
The fire has forced the closures of North Cut Road, including the “shell road” to the old wharf ruins. The main road running the length of the 17.5-mile barrier island is closed at the junction of South Cut Road.
Other closures include Killman Field Trail, Bunkley Trail, Brickhill Trail, Terrapin Point Trail, Lake Whitney Trail and Rollercoaster Trail north of South Cut Road.
The Brickhill Bluff campground is also closed until further notice.
The island’s maritime forest has live oaks, slash pines and longleaf pines with a thick underbrush of palmettos, thick bushes and grasses that ignite easily after a lightning strike. Wildfires area actually good for the forest if the flames don’t reach the tops of trees and spread quickly.
Depending on the conditions, fire activity continues to spread. Last week, another 22 acres burned in a day.
The fire is also good for wildlife on the island. Endangered gopher tortoises will be among the first animals to move into the burned area to dig new burrows. The underbrush was too dense to attract many tortoises before the area burned.
The burned areas also expose acorns and other seeds on the ground that will attract birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.
Some of the burned pine cones on the ground will open and then some of the seeds will sprout to renew the cycle of life in the forest.