Golden Isles residents planning to head south for the holiday weekend may want to check traffic conditions on Interstate 95 just south of the Florida state line before leaving.

A portion of Interstate 95 just south of the Georgia state line was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire.

The interstate was closed around 2:15 p.m. from State Road 200 (A1A) in Yulee to Pecan Park Road after 15 mph winds pushed the fire to the interstate. Flames from the Yellow Bluff Fire reported to be burning on both sides of the interstate.

Traffic was rerouted in both directions onto U.S. 17. By late afternoon, southbound traffic was backed up to the Georgia state line while snarling traffic south in Jacksonville. It’s possible the seven-mile stretch of I-95 would remain closed overnight, authorities said.

The wildfire, which has burned about 400 acres, was reported Wednesday and is about 25 percent contained with no help from rain expected and temperatures predicted in the mid to upper 90s over the holiday weekend. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Superior Court Judge William Woodrum Jr. dismissed defamation claims May 15 brought against The News by former state court public defender Reid Zeh, but he allowed the complaint against the American Civil Liberties Union to continue.

There's likely going to be no more withering nor efficient criticism of the Trump administration's coastal economic and environmental policy goals than U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman launched into at the outset of a U.S. House subcommittee meeting Tuesday.

A fun day on the water turned into an emergency for a woman and her young grandson last Friday afternoon on the East River near Brunswick, their 14-foot boat nearly capsizing after engine failure, according to officials at U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick.