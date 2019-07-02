A lightning strike has ignited a wildfire at the north end of Cumberland Island National Seashore.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the fire had burned an estimated 102 acres in the wilderness area, said Nick Roll, a park ranger. No structures are currently threatened by the blaze.
The fire, named the Whitney Fire, was first reported by an island resident on Saturday night, he said. Park Service officials responded with added personnel from Georgia Forestry Commission and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
Two type 6 engines and a type 3 helicopter are also on the scene.
All the fire activity is located south of North Cut Road and east of Bunkley Trail, forcing the closure of all trails between South Cut Trail and North Cut Road.
Roll said heavy thunderstorms dumped nearly a half inch of water Sunday afternoon, but the fire was still active on Monday. The hot, dry weather could mean the fire activity will pick up in coming days.
Roll said the last time the area burned was in 2008, when lightning sparked a wildfire. Since then, the undergrowth has grown back, leaving plenty of fuel, including palmettos, oak scrub and pond pines.
The fire will be allowed to burn in the wilderness area because fire is a part of the natural ecosystem on the island. Firefighters will be staged in suppression zones prepared to battle any blazes that threaten structures.
“We’re going to be monitoring it closely,” Roll said.
Luckily for nearby residents, smoke impacts have been minimal, but they could increase depending on the fire activity and shifting winds in coming days, Roll said.
Day visitors and overnight campers are still allowed on the island, but the Land & Legacies tours are only allowed to travel as far north as Plum Orchard mansion instead of taking visitors to the north end to the island.
Roll said campers in the primitive campgrounds at the north end of the island have been moved to safer locations at the south end on the island.