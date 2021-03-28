The Glynn County fire rescue department was alerted just before noon Sunday to a wildfire off of Victorian Lakes Drive, near Hwy. 99.
The fire was partly contained at 4 p.m. Sunday, said county fire chief R.K. Jordan, but was in a heavily wood area that provided little access to responders.
Jordan estimated that the fire encompassed several hundred acres.
“But it’s working toward a very large area off of Altama Plantation,” he said.
First responders from fire departments in Glynn and McIntosh counties, as well as the city of Darien, were on scene Sunday afternoon along with the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Jordan said he expected the fire to be contained by Sunday night.
“At this time, with this wind, which usually dies down at night, we should have it by 8 o’clock, 9 o'clock at the latest,” he said.
Firefighters put in place structural protections in the area to prevent the fire from harming homes nearby.
“We saved numerous homes from damage,” Jordan said.