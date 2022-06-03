Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes and turtles from little box turtles to a gape-mouthed alligator snapping turtle. It took several to hold a boa constrictor.

Wild Wonders at the Casino

New housing complex officially open

Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.

Brunswick Harbor study complete

A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.