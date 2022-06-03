Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes and turtles from little box turtles to a gape-mouthed alligator snapping turtle. It took several to hold a boa constrictor.
More from this section
Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…
Government agencies and private developers cut the ribbon Thursday on the Perry Place apartment complex, a new affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city.
A three-year environmental study to widen and expand the Brunswick harbor has been given a positive assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
They describe themselves as a group of friends riding bikes together. Or “the 70s Club.” Or “a bunch of retired old men chasing each other around Jekyll Island.”
Glynn County commissioners may be on the verge of approving funding for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
The biggest threat to public safety in the Golden Isles is not the punks who insist on trading gunfire over turf wars, petty feuds and other imagined ills, according to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Python found at local restaurant
- Two injured in L Street shooting, second shootout in 3 days
- Cops: Waffle House shooting injures two, damages vehicles
- City police arrest man in shooting, investigation continues
- Business owner competing against himself
- Cops: Kidnapping attempt leads to arrest
- Cycling group of retired islanders to join upcoming Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
- County police chief discusses speeders, gun violence
- Roundabout funding on county's agenda
- FLETC suspends training due to COVID-19
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.