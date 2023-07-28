Wild Wonders Animal Adventures presented local and exotic reptiles in its Scaly Sensations show on Thursday at the St. Simons Island Public Library.
As guests walked into the Casino, children sat down on the ground closest to the collection of crates. Mike Rossi, the demonstrator, began to unveil the reptiles, including turtles, lizards and snakes — the larger the animal, the bigger the scream.
“Now, we’re going to get a bigger snake,” he said as the audience shouted in excitement.
When the lengthy Boa Constrictor snake was revealed, Brennan Allen and Samuel McMicken, along with others, jolted their hands up. When they were selected, Brennan and Samuel joined other volunteers on stage to hold the lengthy creature.
“It was really heavy, though super fun,” Samuel said.
Allowing volunteers to touch and hold the animals, Rossi says, increases children’s natural curiosity.
“We love to entertain and educate kids about the natural world around them,” Rossi said.
At the beginning, Rossi asked for volunteers and over 20 children raised their hands. Selecting three, he assigned each a character: a raccoon, giving her a headpiece; a bear, giving him bear ears; and a turtle.
The three act out his story about a dancing raccoon, a roaring bear and a stomping turtle.
“It’s a way to get everyone in the mood. … It’s kind of a tease,” Rossi said.
When a leopard gecko was revealed, Rossi asked for a volunteer from the audience, and a girl’s hand shot up. She stood in front of the crowd with her hands held out, and Rossi gently placed the animal in her palms. Her eyes widened as she stared at the reptile.
Once Rossi took the lizard back, she vigorously wiped her hands on her legs. She then sat back with her group, Wesley Academy of Early Learning students on a field trip.
“It’s giving them an outside opportunity to see things that they learn about … in their classes,” said Mary Cole, a teacher at the school.