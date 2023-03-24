The driver of a rented car is in Glynn County Detention Center facing more than a dozen traffic violations and a felony fleeing charge after leading law enforcement on a wild chase Friday morning through Glynn County and Brunswick at speeds nearing 100 mph and at times into oncoming traffic.

The Friday morning chase ended in a crash after he drove over a tire deflation device. His vehicle was immobilized by a local deputy, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said.

