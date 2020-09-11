It is now official.
Long-time community public safety servant Jay Wiggins became Glynn County’s new chief of police when sworn in Thursday by Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen A. Scarlett.
More than two-dozen local dignitaries and well-wishers were on hand to watch Wiggins take the oath of office in Scarlett’s courtroom on the second floor of the Glynn County Courthouse.
Former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander then pinned the chief’s badge on Wiggins’ shirt. His wife, Jenny, stood by his side during the ceremony.
A Golden Isles native, Wiggins thanked county leaders and the community for their show of confidence and support in him.
“Everybody has been very welcoming from the start,” said Wiggins, who previously served as director of the county’s Emergency Management Agency. “I have a long history in law enforcement locally. I’m going to do everything I can to make this a better police department and a safer community.”
The previous evening, Wiggins and his staff presented updates to the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel on efforts to improve the department.
Those efforts could be moot in the long run. State legislators passed an act earlier this summer that allows voters in November to decide whether to keep the county police department or give responsibility for law enforcement to the county sheriff’s office.
Wiggins updated the panel on hirings to fill the understaffed department, the change from a 12-hour shift to a 10-hour shift, a patrol car take-home policy for out-of-county officers and new patrol uniforms.
The police department presently has 103 sworn officers, but it has a capacity for 129 officers, said officer Colin Scoggins, the department’s recruiting officer. This includes eight officers to be funded by a federal COPS grant, Wiggins said.
The department recently hired six new officers, all of whom already possess law enforcement certification. This should expedite their field training period significantly, Scoggins said.
An additional 15 potential hires are being processed through the county’s human resources department. All of these officers have law enforcement certification and have already passed the department’s interviewing and vetting processes.
Despite a sullied national perception of the law enforcement profession, Scoggins told the panel he is finding plenty of experienced and enthusiastic candidates.
“All of these certified candidates have a desire to serve their community,” he said. “Some have even been out of it for a few years and want to get back into it. I tell recruits, be part of the change you want to see in your community. All of these folks want to do that.”
The new hires will help put the department in a better position to begin Wiggins’ plan to switch from 12-hour shifts to 10-hour shifts. The department went to 12-hour shifts in 2018 under former police chief John Powell.
Officers are not pleased with the longer shifts. Switching back to 10-hour days would be a big morale booster, as well as a recruitment incentive, Wiggins said.
The department has 61 patrol officers and will need at least 68 to begin the 10-hour shift plan, Wiggins said. The new hires should bring them within that range once the officers have enough field training to begin patrolling on their own, he said.
Glynn County officers who live in neighboring counties will soon be able to take their patrol vehicles home after work, he said. This policy already exists for officers living within the county, he said.
The patrol cars can only be used to drive to and from work, Wiggins said.
Officers who reside outside of Glynn also can report more quickly to work when called upon on short notice, Wiggins said. But even reporting for a regular shift can be time-consuming for those who must drive to work in their own vehicles, Wiggins said. Switching all the necessary equipment into a patrol vehicle to begin a shift can take up to 20 minutes, he said.
Wiggins said about 20 officers live in one of the neighboring counties.
Wiggins also told the panel the department is on track to introduce new uniforms that require less maintenance. The new uniforms will feature cargo pants and a Polo style shirt, he said. It will still be the same color, tan shirt and olive green pants, he said.
The more formal uniforms are high maintenance, an issue that came to light particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic when quick uniform changes often become necessary, he said. They will hold onto the old uniforms, for functions such as court dates and formal appearances, he said.
“These new uniforms will be wash and wear,” Wiggins said. “The officers seem to be excited about it. There’s a Velcro tag for the badge and the rank is embroidered on the shirt.”
Wiggins had served as acting chief since Feb. 28, the day after former chief Powell was indicted on alleged malfeasance charges. Powell remains on paid administrative leave.
Glynn County Manager Alan Ours announced last week he was promoting Wiggins to chief full-time.
A Brunswick High graduate, Wiggins spent a year at the county sheriff’s office before going to work for the Brunswick Police Department for three years. He then went to the county police department, where he served as a detective, a training officer, patrol commander and St. Simons precinct commander. He began working as the county EMA director when the agency was still affiliated with the county police department.
“I feel like he’s one of my kids,” former chief Alexander said of Wiggins. “I’m proud of him, like a son.”