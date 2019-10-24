Michael Kaufman was admittedly nervous when he opened The Wick in 2017.
The idea to lease office space to entrepreneurs happened when Kaufman said he was unable to find affordable office space in downtown Brunswick.
He and his father purchased a vacant building on Newcastle Street that was once the W.T. Grant Department Store and later the SunTrust Bank operations office. They renovated the building with hopes that enough small business owners would be interested in leasing office space to make it a smart investment.
It turned out that a downtown office community was a smarter investment than Kaufman could have imagined.
“I had no idea how much demand there would be,” he said. “Putting our neck out gave people confidence. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the business growth.”
The demand was so great, The Wick 2.0 opened on F Street and now Kaufman is preparing for the grand opening of The Wick 3.0 on the 500 block of Gloucester Street next week.
The new building will have 35 office spaces, of which 12 are already leased. Needless to say, Kaufman is much more confident about the newest business investment compared to when The Wick opened two years ago.
“My level of confidence is exponentially higher,” he said.
The three Wick complexes, with 100 offices combined, have attracted a wide variety of business owners who are looking for inexpensive, but quality office space. Kaufman’s tenants include accountants, lawyers, creative designers, nonprofits and other professionals.
One of the selling points is all the utilities, internet connection, a conference room and full kitchen are all part of the lease agreement. Offices ranging from 155 square feet to 300 square feet can be lease for anywhere from $200 to $800 a month.
Tenants have 24/7 access to the building, which also has around-the-clock security, Kaufman said.
The business owners are also taking advantage of their close proximity to network on a regular basis. Kaufman said pot-luck get togethers are held for the tenants of all three buildings.
Needless to say, Kaufman said he has a very low turnover rate. And when his tenants leave, it’s typically because their businesses have grown large enough to move to a larger location.
“We want people to stay,” he said. “”It’s easier to keep them happy.”