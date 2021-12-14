Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife returns

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, an annual fundraiser for The Jekyll Island Foundation, is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in September.
The upcoming event will be held Feb. 3-6, starting with a W3 wine dinner and launch party that is already sold out.
The following day, the first of three wine cruises with Capt. Phillip will be held. The boat leaves from the Jekyll Island Historic District Wharf from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 3, with a second cruise from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 and a final cruise from 1 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Jekyll Island ranger walks at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be held Feb. 4 and 5. They are described as a great way for a behind-the-scenes look at the island’s conservation team. The $20 ticket includes free admission to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
Four master class pours are scheduled on Feb. 4 each with different themes. Salt Baked Local Fish will be held from noon to 1 p.m., followed by Wine & Wildlife from 1 to 2 p.m. The Art of Making Pies will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. and Taste Your Way Through History will be held from 3 to 4 p.m.
A showcase of the island’s wildlife will be featured at the “whiskey inspired” event 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Westin Jekyll Island.
“Rise and Shine” is a new event held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Westin Jekyll Island. It features light breakfast bites an choice of beverage. A falconry demonstration will be held during the event.
The signature event Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. Attendees receive a souvenir glass with unlimited tastings and a wristband preloaded with $10 in culinary credits, with additional culinary credits for sale for tastings throughout the Beach Village. An Old Forester bartender competition will be held, with attendees voting for their favorite bartender’s creation.
Atlanta Magazine will also sponsor a cooking demonstration from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. with tastings for the first 50 people in attendance.
There are still a limited number of tickets available for the VIP Lounge, presented by The Wadsten Group and Moxley Homes, Atlanta Magazine and the Jekyll Island Foundation.
Feb. 6 kicks off the final day with a W3 Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two seating times at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The lavish brunch includes unlimited tastings of champagne, signature cocktails, a bloody Mary bar, culinary delights and more.
Proceeds raise funds and awareness for the foundation’s awareness programs, with 100% for the proceeds from the Feb. 4 whiskey inspired auction and whiskey and wine pulls designate for the foundation.