Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, a culinary event to raise funds and awareness for the Jekyll Island Foundation, was canceled in February because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that restrictions have ended, the event, one of the foundation’s major fundraisers, has been rescheduled to Sept. 9-12.
The four-day event combines what organizers describe as “legendary beverage tastings of all kinds — from all types of spirits, beers, whiskies and wines, along with some of the South’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up close.”
The foundation will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the live auction and whiskey and wine pull on Sept. 10.
Attendees on Sept. 11 will get a souvenir glass for unlimited tastings of great whiskey, wine and beer. Attendees also receive a wristband with $10 in credits for culinary delights while enjoying live music from the Jacksonville, Fla. band Ramone + the Riot Band at the Jekyll Island Beach Village and Westin Jekyll Island.
All volunteers for Saturday’s main event will receive a free $10 wristband for food and a free ticket to the new Saturday morning Rise & Shine.
Various opportunities and positions are available, from assisting with admissions to pouring beverages to serving culinary tastings. Volunteers also receive souvenir aprons, special ticket discounts and additional free tickets with minimum volunteer hours.
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 with a wine dinner and launch party at the Westin with celebrity guest chef Nick Leahy of Nick’s Westside and Chicken in Atlanta. Tickets are $150 per person, with a limited early bird serving for $135.
The Sept. 10 activities include a Master Class Pours session from noon to 4 p.m. for $50 a class or $150 per person for all four classes. Two wine cruises departing from the Jekyll Island historic district wharf will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. And from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Whiskey Inspired will be featured at the Westin for $90 a person.
Sept. 11 starts early with Rise & Shine for $40 a person, followed by Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jekyll Island Beach Village and Village Green. The afternoon features cooking and wildlife demonstrations, music and a silent auction featuring great packages with art, travel and food and drink items for bid. Admission is $85 a person. VIP lounge tickets are $160 a person or $140 for an early bird admission.
The Sunday brunch on Sept. 12 features champagne, whiskey cocktails, a bloody Mary bar, food and more for $85 a person.
Go to the website Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife —W3 for tickets or more information.