The soft, cool breeze and telltale smell of fresh barbecue washed over the Jekyll Island Beach Village on a cloudless Saturday. Hundreds donned coats and scarfs against the South Georgia February, but by all accounts it was ideal weather for a little Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife.
The multi-day event culminated in the food and beverage festival, W3, which celebrated the flavors and fare of regional vendors.
Trisha and Derek Hickson of Toronto, Canada, paused for a photo with friends among the bustling group of vendors. The two had traveled for the event previously and enjoyed it so much that they decided to make the journey again.
“We just love it,” Trisha Hickson said with a smile. “We’re having a wonderful time. We love the wide variety of food and beverages.”
Her husband nodded in agreement.
“The Westin is really a perfect place to host this too,” Derek Hickson added. “It’s just very well done.”
The Hicksons weren’t the only returnees. Many were repeat participants, happily signing on for the fifth incarnation of the festival.
There were plenty of familiar faces among the vendors, as well.
Chris Gantt, owner of Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick, was also on hand last year. He returned to compete with his team in the Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Cocktail Challenge.
“We’re doing a drink that’s called, ‘Don’t Rye Over Spilt Milk.’ It has clarified whole milk, coriander and cloves,” he said.
Situated next to fellow competitor Jeff Montaigne of the Lodge at Sea Island, Gantt focused on chatting with crowd while simultaneously making each sample just right.
“We’re having a great time. It’s awesome to get to see and hang out with other bartenders that you don’t see often,” he said, smiling. “We just love having fun with everybody.”
Joining Gantt and Montaigne in the challenge were Javier Salgado of Tavola on Sea Island and Bretta Van Bockel of Driftwood Bistro.
Bockel’s beverage, “JACKyll RYElander,” took home the top honors, garnering the most votes from the crowd. Salgado took home the Jack Daniel’s prize package.
But the afternoon was less about competition and more about sharing good food and fun. Bands took to the stage as attendees milled between the booths.
At their station, Glenn Lamp and his wife, Heather, owners of Dave Five Art, shared Glenn’s colorful paintings of sea life. The couple is no stranger to Georgia’s Jewel, having visited from their North Carolina home in November.
“We’re from Emerald Isle, N.C., and we were here for Shrimp and Grits too,” Glenn Lamp said. “We love coming down and being a part of the coastal community.”
It was also a family affair for Whitt Brown, who made the trip from Montezuma with his sister to promote their family’s William L. Brown’s Farm Market.
“Our dad and I farm together,” Brown said. “We grow peaches, cucumbers … all sorts of things, really. But we started the market with our jams and jellies, since farming is really a seasonal kind of thing. We sell them in our online store, but it’s great to get out and meet people. It’s worked out well for us.”
While many regional locations were represented, Danny Reyes and his team traveled the greatest distance to get to Jekyll Island. The representatives of Riboli Family Winery on the West Coast enjoyed meeting wine enthusiasts from the South during their trip.
“We’re a winery that’s been owned by the same family for 102 years,” Reves said. “We’re excited to be here and support the Georgia market … and to share a little So Cal love.”
Jan Gourley, co-organizer of Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife, said the multi-day affair was a rousing success.
“It was our biggest attended event to date,” she said. “The only thing I wish we’d done differently is have more more glassware available. We ran out. But the quality of the vendors was really exceptional, and the weather was perfect.”
The overall goal of the event is to create an economic boon for Jekyll Island hotels and businesses while supporting the Jekyll Island Foundation.
“A portion of the proceeds benefits the foundation with 100 percent of our auction item sales going toward it,” Gourley said. “We also added the wine pairings dynamics class, where $50 of every ticket goes to the foundation. We are always trying to create new events that are earmarked for it.”