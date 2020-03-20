Editor’s note: After two cases of coronavirus surfaced in Glynn County within 12 hours of each other, The News posed this question to the CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System: Are we ready?
Whether or not the Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick can handle a COVID-19 outbreak depends largely on the general public, according to the health system’s top official.
“I think there’s a high likelihood that by practicing social distancing, it will prevent many people from contracting the virus,” said Michael Scherneck, SGHS president and chief executive officer.
Over the past several months, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus 2019 — has gone from an unknown illness to 10,442 cases and 150 deaths confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control nationwide.
Of those, the state Department of Public Health reported 287 cases and 10 deaths in Georgia as of noon Thursday.
So far, the health department has only confirmed three cases in the Coastal Health District within the last two weeks, two in Glynn County.
A case close by, in Folkston, 50 miles south of Brunswick in the Southeast Health District, was reported at the hospital in Camden County. The woman has since recovered.
The majority of cases have been found in the Atlanta area.
A total of 56 people have been tested for the disease in Brunswick. Fifteen tested negative, leaving 39 up in the air on Thursday.
Scherneck could not say how many had been turned away because they didn’t meet the CDC’s criteria for testing.
While the Golden Isles currently hosts far fewer cases than the more metropolitan areas, officials at the SHGS Brunswick hospital have considered what a widespread local outbreak would look like.
“If all of us got it at one time, in a narrow period of time, that’s when I think the need for patient beds, for ventilators and for all this personal protective equipment would be strained,” Scherneck said.
But can the hospital handle a full-blown outbreak at the local level?
“I wish there was a better person than I to respond to that,” Scherneck said.
Most patients the hospital has seen have been in outpatient facilities, he said. None has required extended hospitalization.
In most cases, people suspected of infection have come in, had test samples taken and returned home to rest while waiting for test results.
The health system’s hospitals in Brunswick and St. Marys are equipped with 24 and five intensive care units respectively, and other rooms could be equipped to bring the total number of suitable rooms to 50 if necessary.
Among the symptoms of COVID-19 is severe respiratory problems. Some patients would need ventilators to help fight the illness. The health system has 30 total and some surgery equipment that can be used for COVID-19 patients.
How many COVID-19 patients the hospital could support and for how long is hard to pin down due to lack of local reference material, Scherneck explained.
“I think it’s really going to vary. I’d hate to sit here and insert a number, but it really depends on how the cases are identified and the severity,” Scherneck said. “As the issue has become more widely known and widely looked at, that’s when you see more cases coming up and presenting.”
As long as the public continues to practice social distancing and good hygiene, Scherneck may never have to find out. He hopes not anyway.
Aside from minimizing one’s chances of contracting the disease, social distancing and proper hygiene keep a bundle of cases from cropping up at once and overwhelming hospitals.
He used the term “flattening the curve,” which in this case means to limit the number of cases the hospital has to deal with at a time.
Scherneck said it would be easier to process a large number of COVID-19 cases if spread out over a period of time.
“That’s when it comes back to that whole idea of social distancing and flattening the curve,” Scherneck said. “Because if you flatten the curve you don’t have to worry about it peaking at a capacity we can’t deal with.”
The health system has implemented measures to keep the disease from infecting hospital patients, who may already have an underlying issue weakening their immune system.
The rest is up to the general public to follow the CDC’s guidelines.
Scherneck encourages the public to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently-touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.
Anyone who believes they have COVID-19 should contact healthcare facilities before seeking treatment.
As for social distancing, the CDC recommends keeping gatherings to fewer than 10 people, staying away from mass gatherings, limiting physical contact and keeping a distance of roughly six feet from others.
“Those are the kinds of things people need to try to do,” Scherneck said. “When you read it, it sounds like such elementary school stuff, but it’s that type of personal care that minimizes the chances of exposure.”