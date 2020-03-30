America, and the rest of the world, are in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years. The fight against COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way we live. That kind of uncertainty is no doubt scary, but we want you to know we are here for you — and with you.
This pandemic will not take us away from our stated mission of bringing our readers the most accurate, important and up-to-date news every day. We are committed to reporting on coronavirus from all aspects of society it touches. Our team of reporters and editors have written nearly 100 stories ranging from an interview with a COVID-19 patient to how social distancing has affected every aspect of our lives.
While keeping you informed on the stats surrounding the outbreak is important, it is also crucial that we show you how the Golden Isles is rallying to help out each other during these difficult times. We have a running list of which businesses and restaurants are still open and how they are serving their customers. We’ve had stories about teachers parading through neighborhoods to inspire their students. We’ve reported on pastors, reverends and rabbis still finding ways to connect with parishioners.
It is a scary time for a lot of people. There is so much we don’t know about what the future of this pandemic holds. Our job is not to spread fear, but to educate and inform our readers about what’s happening. We’re also sharing the positive stories of how we are still connecting with each other; this is just as important as providing the latest numbers for how many are infected in Glynn County. Those connections are critical to all of us surviving this crisis.
That’s why we’re grateful for all of our readers. We thank you for the trust you place in us to bring you the most needed and powerful stories regarding this outbreak. We have let down the paywall on our website in these needy times, and we have seen our page views practically double from where they were last year. It may surpass two million by the time you’re reading this.
This letter is part of an effort that started in the United Kingdom. Other papers across the state, and the south as a whole, are sharing similar letters with their readers.
We want to thank you for supporting local journalism. This isn’t the first crisis we’ve been through together. Whether it is a hurricane, an overturned car hauler in the sound or a worldwide pandemic, we will be here with you to make sure you have all the information on the subject. Together, we will all get through this.
— From the staff of The Brunswick News