The Golden Ray shipwreck that once dominated the St. Simons Sound waterscape is all but gone.
A barge carrying some of its last remaining scrap metal chunks chugged through those same waters late Wednesday afternoon, slipping inconspicuously between St. Simons and Jekyll islands where the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, with 4,161 vehicles on board.
The barge headed out to sea with approximately 2,700 tons of shipwreck from the last two severed sections of the Golden Ray, both of which are being dismantled at a site at 615 Bay St. on the East River in Brunswick, said Tyler Jones, spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The container barge is bound for the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
The barge carries five chunks of metal that represent the last of the severed Section 4 of the shipwreck, Jones said. It also carries one chunk of steel from Section 5.
Salvors at 615 Bay St. are now focused on cutting up what is left of Section 5, about 800 tons, Jones said.
“It’s looking like by late next week they will be transporting out the final pieces of the Golden Ray,” Jones said.
Texas-based T&T Salvage commenced in early November of 2020 with plans to cut the half-submerged Golden Ray into eight gargantuan pieces for removal. The 255-foot-tall crane vessel VB 10,000 accomplished the unprecedented salvaging feat, employing powerful winches and complex overhead wire rigging to power a massive cutting chain that tore through the shipwreck’s hull and 12 interior decks to accomplish the task. The VB 10,000 also hoisted each section from the water and loaded each onto a barge.
The VB 10,000 completed the final cut in early September, cutting the Golden Ray’s midship in half to create Section 4 and Section 5. Because this area bore the brunt of the impact when the Golden Ray overturned on its port side and slammed into the sound’s sand bar, salvors deemed the two sections too damaged to be shipped out whole.
The other six sections of the shipwreck were transported whole to MARS.
The six other sections of the shipwreck were transported whole via barge directly to the MARS facility on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.
Sections 4 and 5 lost large pieces of port-side hull plating, which rendered each too unwieldy and unstable for ocean transport. Section 5, the last of the Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, was loaded onto a dry dock barge for transport to the East River in late October.
The massive heavy-lift barge crane known as Thor has been the workhorse of the operation to cut each section into manageable chunks of several hundred tons for transport by container barge. Section 5 weighed more than 4,000 tons and Section 5 weighed more than 3,000 tons.
Thor is now closing in on the remainder of Section 4.
“Section 4 is all that’s left at Bay Street right now and they are quickly dismantling it,” Jones said. “It seems to be moving efficiently.”
Out on the water, salvors are getting ready to remove the large piles that anchored the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounded the shipwreck, Jones said. The 40 pairs of piles are 140 feet long each and driven roughly half that length into the seabed.
The piles held the mesh netting below water that contained vehicles and other large debris that shook loose during the cutting and lifting phases of the operation. The oil containment boom that lined the EPB’s surface was removed along with the netting earlier this month.
A crane barge that will be used in removing the piles ventured into the sound Thursday. Crews will anchor the barge securely in place before the operation begins.
“Once the anchor is secure, the removal of the pilings can begin,” Jones said.
Nearly 800 vehicles were removed from inside the EPB last month, along with 54 deck sections and more than 150 large pieces of debris. Additionally, salvors removed several hundred vehicles and pieces of decking from inside the EPB throughout the cutting and lifting process.
The project to remove the thousands of tons of aggregate rock that stabilized the shipwreck’s sunken port hull will begin once the piles are removed, Jones said. Foot patrols to remove washed up debris from the shipwreck will continue along local shorelines for some time to come.
“Crews will be on the water until the EPB is gone,” Jones said. “And they will continue on the beaches and shores for an extended period of time, several months.”