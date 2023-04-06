The director of the charity that runs The Well, a daytime homeless shelter and hospitality center in downtown Brunswick, wants to move the operation somewhere else.
But two roadblocks remain in the way: money and a city ordinance.
“We would like to move as quickly as we can,” the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, told The News on Thursday. “We would expect to need to raise from the community two- to five-million dollars to be able to fulfill that mission.”
FaithWorks is the umbrella organization that operates The Well along with other ministries like the Sparrow’s Nest food pantry on Altama Avenue.
Culpepper said a new location is under contract, but a moratorium on new homeless shelters imposed by the City Commission is holding it up.
At a meeting on Wednesday, commissioners extended the moratorium through May 16 while they continue to develop a new ordinance restricting shelters and homeless services.
City legal counsel presented the first draft of the ordinance at the meeting. Commissioners could approve it as early as its next meeting on April 19.
One rule in particular in the new draft — that homeless shelters must be more than 1,000 feet from schools — rules out a lot of viable locations for a shelter in the city limits, Culpepper said.
A location in the city is important to help the most people, he said.
“We want to help the business community and the residents of Brunswick as much as we want to help those who are homeless,” he said. “The further away we are from it, the harder it’s going to be. As written, the ordinance will make it hard to be of assistance but not impossible.
“We hear the cries of the people of Brunswick. We’re trying to be responsive, but we have to wait until there are some doors open for us to be able to move forward.”
City officials, residents and business owners aired their concerns and grievances with The Well and the homeless population at recent town halls and city government meetings stemming from violent incidents and confrontations in recent months. But the impetus for moving The Well is the safety of those who sleep outside it, Culpepper said.
“FaithWorks is very much concerned about those who sleep outside The Well because they’re extremely vulnerable to weather and to outside problems that come in the night and create disturbances or even put them into danger,” he said. “We’ve been looking for a long time for a way to resolve that. As code regulations are now, we are not allowed to have The Well open unless it’s 36 degrees or below at midnight. While we could see a solution as being open at night, it’s an impossibility.”
Providing overnight shelter for the homeless has been a long-running discussion at FaithWorks and among other organizations that serve them, he said. Ideally, The Well’s new facility would do much more than that, however.
“Part of what we want to do is create a triage center that would service the (Southeast Georgia) Health System, Gateway (Behavioral Health Services) and the (Glynn County) Sheriff so that a person’s needs could be ascertained quickly and that proper placement can happen as soon as possible,” he said.
The biggest problem for the homeless is behavioral health, Culpepper said, which is far from unique to Brunswick. Problems manifest most acutely in downtown Brunswick because of the many abandoned houses, Culpepper said.
Local officials say organizations like The Well — such as the soup kitchen at Manna House and the Salvation Army, which provides meals and overnight accommodations — draw homeless people to the city.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones also has said that law enforcement agencies from other counties and cities drop homeless people off in Brunswick assuming they will get better care here than elsewhere.
“There’s no place to go, and some people end up on the street and they seek to raise their funds any way they can,” Culpepper said. “That has greatly impacted all of Glynn County but in particular the downtown area, where there are many abandoned houses and many houses that are near family or people who might be of assistance to them. So they come looking for help. They don’t find help and as a result, they get stuck in a homeless situation.”
FaithWorks will begin “aggressively fundraising” soon, Culpepper said, and asks anyone who can help to contact Charles Molloy at charles@faithworksministry.org. Anyone with general questions about FaithWorks or The Well can reach Culpepper at wright@faithworksministry.org.