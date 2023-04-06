The director of the charity that runs The Well, a daytime homeless shelter and hospitality center in downtown Brunswick, wants to move the operation somewhere else.

But two roadblocks remain in the way: money and a city ordinance.

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.