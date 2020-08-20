The energy of a new school year is in the air today, along with feelings of anxiety about the risks associated with students returning in the midst of a pandemic.
Glynn County Schools will kick off a new academic year today, and students will return to in-person instruction for the first time since mid-March.
Around 3,000 students will remain home and participate in virtual learning for the first portion of the year.
For all students, staff and families, this will be a first day of school like no other.
“Without a doubt, this has been a very difficult start to a school year,” wrote superintendent Scott Spence in a letter sent this week to school faculty and staff. “COVID-19 and the pandemic it has caused has changed the day-to-day lives of every one of us.”
Safety, security and protection of students is a top priority, Spence said, and he reminded staff that students have not been in a classroom for more than 150 days.
“During this time, many of our students have faced traumatic situations, including lack of supervision, family illnesses, death of a loved one and food insecurity,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, in many cases, their most basic needs have not been met since the schools closed in March. When they return to us on Thursday, they will bring with them the problems they have faced during this unprecedented time.”
Students need the safe and friendly environment schools provide, Spence said.
“As educators, we must be there for our students,” he wrote. “While we certainly want to see our student achievement increase, I believe it is more important that we handle the issues that this virus has created before applying pressure to achieve academically.”
Glynn County Schools organized a return-to-school task force at the beginning of the summer break and it crafted detailed reopening plans. A robust virtual learning plan has also been created for those opting to attend class from home.
The school system is working closely with the local health department to watch the levels of COVID-19 spread in the community and to implement best practices to protect students and staff.
Here are some of the measures being taken as students return:
Masks mandated
All students and staff are required to wear masks on campus.
Students have to wear masks on the school bus as well.
Those who do not have a mask will be provided one.
Anyone refusing to wear a mask or whose parents do not support the mandate may have to transition to virtual learning.
A new kind of school day
Many aspects of the school day will be different for students.
Breakfast, provided free to all students, will be distributed from grab-and-go carts and eaten in classrooms.
For elementary students, classes will alternate between eating in their classrooms and in the cafeteria.
Virtual learners also will be able to receive food from the school system but will have to place weekly orders and pick up their meals every Tuesday between 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Brunswick High School.
Hallway traffic patterns and school day schedules have been altered to reduce the number of students moving around the school at the same time. High-touch areas and shared objects will be disinfected regularly every day.
Classroom furniture has been rearranged to promote as much social distancing as possible.
Visitors and volunteers will have limited access to schools.
When a student gets sick
The school system asks all students who are to sick stay home. Ill or symptomatic students and staff will be isolated by school nurses and treated.
Schools will notify families when a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 and will use classroom seating charts to let the health department know who was in contact with a student who tests positive.
The health department will inform families if a student is found to have been directly exposed, which is being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes.