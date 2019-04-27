For a man who just recently announced his retirement, Bob Torras appeared eagerly preoccupied Tuesday afternoon with pressing matters of business and industry.
Old habits, you know. With cool salt breezes from the nearby St. Simons Sound flowing through the open windows of his spacious island home, Bob sat surrounded by documents and paperwork at a large table in an airy downstairs alcove. He turned 85 earlier this month, using the milestone to hand over the reigns of a far-reaching family enterprise.
Not that he plans to keep his hands out of the business for as long as he still can. After all, Bob’s efforts have done much over the past 40 years to shape folks’ view upon approaching downtown Brunswick. That includes the flotilla of yachts that line a quarter mile of the East River along the waterfront side of Newcastle Street. And it also includes a county jail that visitors do not — and will not — see on the other side of the street.
Then there is the little business in the big boxy building on Newcastle with the quirky name. The goings-on inside of Kut Kwick are a matter only of speculation for most local folks, but the specialty machines built there are much prized by those dealing with hilly inclines in parts north. Oh, and there is West Point Plantation on St. Simons Island, an evolving community of luxury homes near Christ Church that has been lauded for incorporating the site’s natural environment into the community.
This being a local newspaper, room hardly exists to even mention Torco, Inc., Bob’s Kennesaw holding that is Georgia’s largest producer of precision machine parts — manufacturing said items for international aircraft, diesel engines and farm equipment. As his visitor massaged the note-taking cramps out of his writing hand, Bob shrugged and smiled.
“If you work as long as I have, you’re bound to have accomplished a lot more than if you just went and retired at 50-something years old,” said the Georgia Tech grad and former U.S. Air Force pilot.
In case you have not been paying attention going to and from St. Simons Island, ambitious overachievement is a trait that runs in the family. Yes, that Torras.
Bob’s grandfather brought the now-familiar family name to the Golden Isles in the late 1870s. Rosendo Torras arrived at the helm of a merchant sailing ship from his native Spain. The sea captain later met and married Mary Lucy Minehan of Brunswick. He thrived in the lumber export business that was flourishing at the time along with Georgia’s late 19th century timber boom.
Rosendo also managed to get himself knighted by King Gustaf of Sweden during his world travels on behalf of Brunswick business interests. The travel bug also was something of a family predilection, going back at least to 16th century New World explorer Sebastian Cabot.
Bob’s father was born in Brunswick in 1885. Fernando Joseph Torras is best known around these parts by his initials, but we are getting to that. Sadly, Fernando’s mom, Mary, died in childbirth four years later. (Rosendo later remarried, to Katherine Fenton Calnan.) Now a widower and swamped by his business demands, Rosendo briefly sent his young son back to his native Spain for instruction and supervision.
“I think one of the most interesting things about my father’s life was that when he was 6 years old he was sent back to Spain,” Bob said.
He returned to Brunswick and attended the Georgia Military Academy before going to earn his engineering degree from Georgia Tech. Fernando went on to travel the world as a young adult, taking on engineering projects from South America to the Orient. Most notably, Fernando took part in the construction of the Madeira-Mamoré railway (1907-13), a daunting project that cut 226 miles through Brazil’s Amazon jungles to reach inland rubber sources.
In the early 1920s, Brunswick Mayor Malcolm McKinnon and others recruited Fernando to return home to tame a dilemma that most considered impossible. McKinnon wanted him to design, map and build a road bridging St. Simons Island with the mainland — all five tidal rivers and the vast expanse of boggy, ornery marsh. Bob’s father readily accepted the challenge.
“He was tied to this place because he loved it, like we all do,” Bob said. “They all wanted to do something to help this community grow.”
Fernando learned a thing or two about forging impenetrable landscapes during his years in those South American jungles. “He used practices to build this thing that they had never seen in the United States,” Bob said. “He had enough experience with dredging through marsh and muck land until you got down to a good fill, or until you removed enough mud so that you could pump sand in it and it would float a roadway. And that’s the way this thing was built.”
Fernando even found the New York backers that ultimately financed that $418,305 cost of the project, Bob said. The Brunswick-St. Simons Highway was completed in just 13 months.
Georgia Gov. Clifford Walker joined thousands of locals for the grand opening on July 11, 1924, which featured a fish-fry for the masses, speeches and a dramatic presentation on local history at St. Simons’ Gascoigne Bluff. More than 5,000 vehicles made the crossing on the new road during the first day alone.
The causeway that could not be built would have been the crowning achievement on which to deservedly rest one’s laurels for many a man. Not Fernando. He went on take a post as Brunswick’s City Manager in 1931. Robert M. Torras was born April 7, 1934. He remembers a loving father who instructed by example, little given to ostentation or swagger.
“I never heard anything discussed about the contributions that he made, quite frankly,” Bob said. “He was a man so extremely capable he didn’t have any desire whatsoever for anybody to give him any recognition.”
His father returned to serving as Brunswick’s City Manager in 1950, but died of a heart attack two years later at the age of 65. With in a few weeks, city and county officials voted unanimously to give his local landmark accomplishment a new name.
The F.J. Torras Causeway has since undergone much change and expansion, but we still travel on the foundation laid by one of the Golden Isles’ most remarkable native sons. The folks at the local Shupe Surveying Company tell Bob that his father’s surveying records hold their own to this day.
“Bobby Shupe said they never find anything to change in his work, that it is as accurate as today’s computers can do,” he said.
And what of Bob? Join me here on page 3 next Saturday. We will cover the next generation in a stalwart local family name.