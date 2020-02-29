Jack Franklin sports a thick and flourishing beard, a wholly unremarkable circumstance until he mentions that today is his 12th birthday.
No, young Franklin does not have a rare hirsute hereditary condition. But he is certainly a rare breed — a victim of our Gregorian Calendar’s most enduring practical joke.
Go ahead, check the date.
That’s right, it’s Feb. 29.
Franklin is a Leap Year baby. Although he was born in 1972, his actual birthdate only comes around only once every four years. Or less, depending on the math. Today marks just the 12th time since he was born that his birth date has appeared on the calendar. The rest of the time, February has stopped a day short of his birthday, skipping right over him and the rest of the Leapers out there, and commencing straight into March.
“It just gives me an opportunity to be unique,” said Franklin, a Brunswick resident who turns 48 today. “I don’t think about it too much. But it just gets exciting when it does come around.”
Shron Stegall has always tried to make the most out getting less actual birthdays. The McIntosh County resident and nurse at Morningstar Children and Family Services in Glynn County splits the difference on those years when birthday is dropped from the calendar.
“It’s fantastic,” she said. “I stay young. In Leap Years, I’m 12 years old. And when it’s not Leap Year, I celebrate twice — on Feb. 28 and on March 1.”
And on days like today, she makes up for lost years. “I do feel extra special,” said Stegall, also born in ‘72. “Especially when I get my real birthday. This week I will be celebrating with friends up in Hotlanta!”
For all its zany contemporary connotations, Leap Year is the product of a glitch in the Solar System and a very smart Italian’s solution for it. Here is the thing. A full year is not exactly 365 days. It actually takes slightly longer for the earth to make a trip around the sun. About six hours longer, to be exact. That means a year is more precisely 365 1/4 days.
It might amount to a mere trifle in the short term. Over time, however, those extra six hours each could lead to snow storms in July and beach days in January. Aloysus Lilius, a 16th Century Italian scientist, came up with the fix we know today as Leap Year. Adding an extra day to the calendar once every four years accounted for the accrual of the six extra hours that accumulated annually during that time. The system was unveiled in 1582 under the reign of Pope Gregory, thus the Gregorian Calendar.
For reasons too tediously complex to explore here, it is not quite that simple. Aloysus stipulated that Leap Days only occur in years divisible by 4. Except when it does not. That would be years that are divisible both by 4 and 100, unless they also are divisible by 400. So, 1900 was not a Leap Year; 2000 was a Leap Year.
Anyway, Aloysus’s equalizing equation has saved us a lot of headaches over the centuries. Until the digital age came along.
“The DMV and other places kick you out of the system because it doesn’t recognize your birthday,” Stegall said. “That’s not fair.”
Franklin encounters the same problem, from Amazon purchases to most other digital actions that demand a birthday. But he has learned a trick.
“When it asks for your birthday, you have to put the year first or it will kick you out,” said Franklin, a park maintenance manager with the county public works department. “I always have to put the year first or it won’t believe me.”
Oddities seem to leap out at Franklin all the time. He is originally from Albany, and still has the region’s 229 area code on his cell phone. That’s numeric for February 29. Also, back in 2016, Franklin celebrated his 11th birth day the same year daughter Ansley turned 12. She is 16 now. A couple of Leap Years earlier, son Will (now 18) turned 10 three days before dad.
And every year his birthday comes around also is a Presidential Election year. On the bright side, it is also an Olympics year.
One way or the other, Leapers like Franklin and Stegall are a rare breed. There are roughly 4.1 million Leapers worldwide, according statistics.
“No one every really believes it’s my birthday,” said Stegall. “And I am the only one that I know.”
Franklin has known only a few Leapers, including one who worked in The News’ circulation department back when he worked on the paper’s printing press in the 2000s.
“Other than her, I’ve only met one or two in my life,” he said.