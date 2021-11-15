Oceana and other organizations will host numerous in-person and virtual events this week intended to raise awareness of the North Atlantic right whale and its calving season.
“Whale Week” aims to bring scientific, cultural and historical education events to the Georgia area at the start of the calving season, when female North Atlantic Right Whales spend time off the coast of Georgia and nearby states to calve their newborns.
Researchers estimate that there are less than 400 right whales left, making them one of the most endangered large marine mammals on the planet.
This year’s theme for Whale Week events is “Building a Corridor of Consciousness” to protect and honor North Atlantic right whales and oceans.
Events begin Tuesday with a Big Tide Environmental Career Fair at the Savannah Convention Center.
The Georgia Conservancy will host at noon Wednesday a virtual event on Facebook Live titled “Right Whale Conservation in Georgia.” At 4 p.m. Thursday, the Tybee Island Marine Science Center and Oceana will host a “Whales and Women” virtual panel discussion on Zoom with women working in North Atlantic right whale conservation.
Other events later in the week include a sustainable pop-up sale, a musical performance, an evening with Alexis Pauline Gumbs hosted by the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center.
Hermina Glass-Hill, an Oceana staff member and founder of the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center, said these events bring attention to a critical environmental issue.
“The right whales once numbered in the thousands, and now they’re less than 350 right whales currently here,” said Glass-Hill, who will participate in the “Whales and Women” panel discussion. “We are a part of the spiral of life that includes marine mammals and humans and nature, and we stand to go the way of the right whales if we don’t do what it takes to protect them.”
Right whales have been swimming in Earth’s oceans for thousands of years, she said. Just within the last several decades their numbers have sharply declined because of human-produced threats to the species.
“We can change that, and if more people are informed about what those threats are — vessel strikes, speed, as well as climate change and ocean acidification — those threats to the North Atlantic right whales, then I think that they stand a chance,” Glass-Hill said.
To learn more about Whale Week and see a full schedule of events, visit https://whaleweek.org/.