Whale sightings spark excitement, concern in 2019

In Coastal Georgia, it can be hard to differentiate newsworthy wildlife events from all other newsworthy events — so much here is dependent on what’s in, on and around the ocean. In 2019, the Golden Isles made international news because of several events, including one involving whales that aren’t even whales.
1. Pilot whale beaching
Pilot whales, as they’re called, are of the family delphinidae, which means they’re more akin to the bottlenose dolphins that make the this coast their home, and less related to the North Atlantic right whales that migrate south for their annual calving season.
Pilot whales are also typically at home along the edge of the Outer Continental Shelf, which is one reason why it caused a bit of a panic in July when dozens of short-finned pilot whales attempted to beach themselves on St. Simons Island.
Residents, visitors and state Department of Natural Resources staff assisted the whales along the beaches and near the St. Simons Pier Village to keep the disoriented whales alive, but despite the quick action of everyone involved, three whales did not survive.
Necropsies showed that the three whales were male with empty gastrointestinal tracts, but there was no definitive evidence pointing toward any one cause of the whales’ unusual behavior. At the time, DNR biologist Clay George said they could have been in poor health, unable to find their usual food, or both. It also couldn’t be determined the extent parasites may have played.
In September, 15 of 26 pilot whales died after beaching on St. Catherines Island.
While they’re not supposed to be here, pilot whales have died in stranding incidents in the Isles several times over the decades, and research continues in trying to figure out why these creatures become so disoriented and beach themselves in this manner.
2. Record sea turtle nesting year
Like with the pilot whales, so much wildlife conservation news end up being bad news, but that was not the case for the 2019 sea turtle nesting season. Scientists and citizen volunteers went into the season expecting good things, and their expectations were not only paid off, but exceeded. The numbers listed at seaturtle.org show 3,956 nests laid along the Georgia coast, involving nearly 399,000 eggs and 244,045 emerged hatchlings.
The first nest went in on Cumberland Island on April 26, the last occurred there Aug. 21, with the first emergence on St. Catherines Island on July 2 and the last emergence on Cumberland on Oct. 6. Hatch success declined a little because of Hurricane Dorian and unusually high tides — hatch success was at 73 percent for loggerheads in August, and ended with 61.8 percent — but DNR sea turtle program coordinator Mark Dodd said at the time anything over 60 percent is considered really good.
That’s not to say the job is done, however, Dodd said in July that the situation was so poor 15 years ago, scientists seriously considered species extinction risks. But if success from conservation activities continues at the present pace, it’s possible sea turtles on the Georgia coast will reach a point of recovery within the next 10 years.
3. Right whale calving remains low
Two seasons ago, researchers came up empty and were unable to find one North Atlantic right whale calf. Last season, there were seven. Seven is better than zero, but it’s not enough, as there needs to be around two dozen or so right whale calves born annually to maintain the current population and stave off possible extinction.
Dodd, in discussing sea turtle nesting season in April, also touched on the end of the 2018-19 North Atlantic right whale calving season.
“Over the past six years or so, we’ve seen a precipitous decline — we’ve lost about 15 percent of the population over six years’ time,” Dodd said. “So, that’s not good news for right whales.”
Add to that reality the discovery in June of six dead right whales, four of which were female. It’s estimated that only about a quarter of the extant North Atlantic right whale population are calving-age females.
Researchers spotted one calf and seven mature females in the traditional calving grounds at the outset of the 2019-20 season, but a stretch of bad weather hindered the ability to do flight surveys. It’s hoped, however, that the early arrival of so many females is a good sign for a better season.
4. M/V Golden Ray pollutants
It’s a question you don’t want to be in a position to have to ask — how do you protect a fragile ecosystem from pollutants released by a massive, grounded cargo vessel? Beginning in September, it was a question that not only had to be asked, but also answered, as the M/V Golden Ray and its 4,000-plus motor vehicles tipped over in the St. Simons Sound.
Workers with the Unified Command responded by deploying oil boom in several places, but they couldn’t get everything.
Efforts by the Altamaha Riverkeeper showed where leaked oil coated marsh grass. There was also more than 300,000 gallons of fuel on board the vessel before the command was able to begin off-loading it in late September — roughly two weeks after the ship went on its side. That work finished up in the second week of December.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Dean noted at the time that lightering — the maritime term for off-loading hazardous chemicals to prevent spillage — is a dangerous process that requires a lot of care and respect for safety by the crew involved. Reports indicated several hundred birds were affected by leaked substances, as were miles of coastline. DNR estimated oiling occurred on around a quarter of the shoreline in the St. Simons Sound estuary.
5. Banner year for shorebirds
What appeared to be a disappointment — the loss of majestic sand dunes thanks to Hurricane Irma — turned out to be good news for shorebirds that typically like Coastal Georgia beaches anyway.
“A lot of shorebirds really like to nest in small, young dunes with really sparse vegetation, and we didn’t have a lot of that before the hurricane,” Ben Carswell, conservation director for the Jekyll Island Authority, said in September. “We had a lot of maturing dunes with shrubs coming in, and thick vegetation. We’ve see the Wilson’s plover population on Jekyll, for example — which was down to maybe less than 10 nests a year prior to the hurricanes — has jumped back up and we’re seeing upwards of 30 nests a year this past season.”
Abby Sterling of Manomet said at the Georgia Environmental Conference in August that a decline in migratory shorebird populations can be attributed to habitat loss, and Coastal Georgia is prime habitat for many of these birds.
Before the Golden Ray incident, thousands of birds took advantage of the nearby and appropriately named Bird Island. DNR biologist Tim Keyes said at different points there were more than 10,000 pairs of nesting royal terns, 500 pairs of Sandwich terns, 200 pairs of brown pelicans and other birds like least terns and oystercatchers.