Weyerhaeuser has broken ground on its new 7,860-square-foot building that will serve as its regional timberlands office.
The new building on Perry Lane near the U.S. 341 intersection is the former site of a Georgia State Patrol post.
The Golden Isles Development Authority got involved with the project last year when Weyerhaeuser officials were struggling to find a site west of Interstate 95 for a new regional office.
The county’s Department of Community Development, with support from the county commission, helped with the deal including permitting and identifying the workflow needed to deliver newly constructed office space before Weyerhaeuser’s existing lease expires.
“This project was only possible because of the great partnership that we have with the Glynn County Commission and their willingness to work at the speed of business,” said Jack Kilgore, the authority’s chairman. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts and Weyerhaeuser’s investment in our community.”
The new headquarters will have 25 full-time employees with an average salary of $80,000.
County Commissioner Wayne Neal expressed his support for the project.
“It’s exciting to see capital investment and job creation in my district,” he said. “This commercial corridor is a great location for the project, and it proves that Glynn County is a great place for businesses to invest and grow. We are excited about good things to come.”
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said it took about nine months to complete the process from the property purchase to site plan approval.
“This project has had a lot of moving parts, and it couldn’t have been possible without the excellent partnership between GIDA and the county,” Moore said. “GIDA purchased the property from the county, and GIDA sold the property to Weyerhaeuser. The county was able to expedite the rezoning of the property as well as the sale of the property.”
Weyerhaeuser Company is an American timberland company that owns nearly 12,400,000 acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manages an additional 14,000,000 acres of timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The company also manufactures wood products. It operates as a real estate investment trust.