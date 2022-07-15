Wet weekend to continue soggy July pattern

The typical South Georgia summer weather pattern has settled in the Golden Isles, only more so, said Paige Klingler, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
With rainfall already exceeding expectations for July, residents in Glynn County should brace themselves for a stormy weekend. That pattern begins Friday, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, dropping slightly to a 60% chance overnight, according to the national weather service forecast.
More of the same is expected Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A 70% chance of rain is forecast during the day Sunday, giving way to a 30% chance that night.
Flooding is a possibility throughout Glynn County as the ground is already soggy and soaked from the 10.11 inches of rain that has fallen so far this month as measured by the weather service station at McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, Klingler said.
For comparison, only about 7.5 inches of rain is normal for that timeframe in July here.
The month started with a record-breaking soaker that dropped 2.29 inches of rainfall on the community on July 1. That bested the previous mark of 2.05 inches that fell on that date in 1966, Klingler said.
“Rainfall is significantly above average for July so there’s nowhere for the water to saturate,” Klingler said. “So with slow-moving storms especially, there could be localized flooding, especially in urban areas and the places that are prone to regular flooding. It’s a risk that will exist through the weekend.”
Not surprisingly for this time of the year, the extra rainfall will do little in the way of relief from the heat. With sizzling highs expected in the 88- to 89-degree range, high humidity and steaming, muggy conditions will prevail through the weekend.
Add the heat index to the equation and it will feel like 100 to 101 degrees.
This comes on the heels of the third-hottest June on record in the Golden Isles with a daily average temperature of 83.3 degrees last month. June included a record-breaking 103 degrees on June 23, besting the 1944 mark of 101 degrees; the June 19 high temp of 98 degrees tied the 1950 mark.
In addition, minimum overnight temperature records were set with 81 degrees on June 25, 79 degrees on June 12 and 78 degrees on June 11.
Count on a wet weekend.
“The next three days are going to be rainy – that’s the main theme for the weekend,” Klingler said.
A 20% chance of rain is expected throughout the day Monday with a high near 91. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a blistering high of 93. The mercury is expected to reach 93 again Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain.