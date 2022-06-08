Many graduates of West Point speak of the discipline and sense of honor acquired at the revered military academy in upstate New York, but John Caleb Gordon says he found God there.
“I didn’t have much of a faith or spiritual connection until I got to West Point,” Gordon said Tuesday, speaking to the St. Simons Rotary Club. “I wasn’t behaving like the man I wanted to be.”
But through his association with the Officers’ Christian Fellowship, Gordon gained spiritual calling along with his rank of second lieutenant.
He had his “come to Jesus moment” at West Point, he said.
“The fellowship there really sealed my faith,” he said. “I had some incredible mentors.”
And with a connection a little closer to home, the Augusta native will now travel abroad to pursue higher learning on the power of faith in all its many forms. Thanks in part to the Gil Tharp Rotary Foundation scholarship, Gordon will pursue a master’s degree in Spirituality and Religion at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
The $30,000 scholarship is named for the late St. Simons Rotarian, an acclaimed local photographer in the 1970s and ‘80s. Tharp also was a founding member of the Jekyll Island Big Band.
Gordon hopes the broad-based faith studies will help him to minister to military service members of all faiths as an Army chaplain in the future. Understanding of the role faith plays in people’s lives holds significant meaning in the U.S. military’s missions around the world, Gordon said.
He noted the Eastern Orthodoxy traditions intertwined within the war currently raging in Ukraine, as well as the strong Islamic traditions so prevalent in the Middle Eastern countries where the U.S. fought.
He thanked the local Rotarians for the scholarship, which allows him to attend one of the most prominent institutes for theological and spiritual studies.
“The program at University of Amsterdam is world renowned,” Gordon said. “It’s an incredible program. I’m very honored and happy to have gotten this opportunity. And I thank you very much.”
U.S. Army Col. Manual F. “Manny” Ramirez of nearby Fort Stewart was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s June meeting of the Rotary Club at the Best Western, 301 Main St. As garrison commander at Fort Stewart, Ramirez often acts as a liaison between the service members at Fort Stewart and surrounding communities.
Fort Stewart encompasses 188,000 acres that reach into six counties, including Liberty, Bryan and Chatham, he said. More than 70 percent of its personnel live off base.
With enlisted members and families living in local neighborhoods, sending their children to area schools and enjoying the amenities each civilian community offers, there is little distinction between civilians and military personnel. When the service men and women are called up to serve, they draw strength from doing so with the support of the surrounding populace.
“Our people at Fort Stewart are really part of your community,” said Ramirez, who served three combat tours during the Iraq War. “There is no us and them. The relationships we enjoy with the outside community is what makes Fort Stewart so special. And when we have to deploy and do our thing, we know that the community is behind us.”