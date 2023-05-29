Walk, run or bike, but whatever you do, the city of Brunswick wants you to get out and move next weekend.
On June 3, the city will kick off the second Community Wellness Walk through downtown Brunswick to promote health and wellness and prioritize community, said City Manager Regina McDuffie.
“I just like being outside. Brunswick is so beautiful, and the weather can be so nice. We’re doing it in the morning so the weather’s not so hot. And of course, trying to get up before the sand gnats do,” McDuffie said. “The biggest thing is community unity and health awareness. It started after COVID, and it’s an outdoor activity the city would like everyone to engage in.”
More particularly, she said the city wants residents to be more conscientious of their health. Southeast Georgia Health System and Coastal Community Health Services provide great care and are readily accessible to anyone living in the city, she said.
“It’s about people showing and having concern about their health and health needs, as well as awareness of the facilities we have in the community,” McDuffie said.
Last year’s turnout was great, she said, and the city hopes to continue offering the event.
“Based on participation, we hope to be able to provide the opportunity again,” McDuffie said.
The walk will begin at Mary Ross Waterfront Park with a performance by members and alumni of the Georgia Youth Ensemble. A bounce house for kids, food trucks, a popcorn machine and games will be part of the post-walk celebration back at Mary Ross.
Registration for the run, walk or bike is $10 and includes lunch and entertainment. The deadline is June 2.
For more information, call 912-267-5500 or 912-267-5064