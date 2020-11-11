Wellman Family Healthcare is Brunswick, Georgia’s, complete wellness center.
“We specialize in chiropractic care with a variety of non-invasive, non-surgical treatments for neuropathy, knee pain and weight loss without the use of medications, rather focusing on a natural approach to healthcare,” said Dr. Amber Wellman.
One of the major complaints patients present with is peripheral neuropathy, which often causes weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the hands and feet. People with peripheral neuropathy often describe the pain as stabbing, burning or tingling.
Wellman Family Healthcare concentrates on repairing and restoring the underlying causes of neuropathy versus masking the symptoms.
“This approach provides hope for patients, giving them more options to stop the progression of their condition without adding more and more medication,” said Wellman.
The practice implements a three-step process, which involves 1) increasing blood flow, 2) educate small-fiber nerves and 3) decreasing pain signals.
“One way we increase blood flow is by using cutting-edge technology such as lower level light therapy, also known as LLLT,” Wellman explained. “The technology was discovered by NASA by treating wounds in space. LLLT was approved by the FDA in 2001, and is at the forefront of neuropathy treatments. “
Wellman further explained that the low level light therapy creates a process called angiogenesis, which means “new blood vessels.”
“It’s like watering a plant,” she said. “The more LLLT a nerve gets, the more it repairs itself, just like a plant would by getting more water, sunlight and nutrients.”
In addition to the LLLT, Wellman Family Healthcare also uses a cutting-edge technology around a Nobel Prize-winning concept, allowing increased circulation to the extremities.
“It’s crucial that once we get new blood to the nerves and creating new blood vessels, to re-educate the nerve back to normal function,” Wellman said. “By using a device that’s used in large hospital chains across the country for neuropathy, we are able to repair the damaged nerves, and start to make them durable once again.”
Neuropathy sufferers make two common mistakes – adopting the “it will go away on its own” or “the medications will get me better” mentality. Doing this for long periods, she said, can cause a person to reach the point of no return.
The following testimonial recounts the experience of Ellen Dunn, a current patient of Wellman Family Healthcare:
“In June, Ellen Dunn sought treatment with Dr. Amber and Dr. Jason Wellman, a brother and sister team of chiropractors at Wellman Family Healthcare. She had been diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy several years prior, and had been to a variety of local doctors as well as the Mayo Clinic, in Jacksonville, seeking relief. Ms. Dunn was disappointed that she had only been given a diagnosis with no options for the future. That’s why she sought help from Dr. Wellman. Ellen is a very active and positive lady who enjoys golfing, entertaining her friends and family, cooking and staying active. Her neuropathy had progressed to the point of keeping her awake at night with pain and numbness in her legs and feet. She was unable to climb up and down her stairs at home, and had a fear of falling. She was frustrated and losing her zest for life without being able to do the things she loves. After four months of treatment with the Wellman team, Ellen is back to walking two miles daily on the beach and is no longer afraid of climbing the steps in her home. She reports feeling 100 percent better overall, and has fully embraced her treatment at Wellman Family Healthcare. She is following her treatment recommendations that includes home care, in-office chiropractic treatment with supportive micro-current and percussion therapy. Her updated examination findings revealed an 90 percent overall improvement with regaining sensation in her legs and feet. She reports she is now sleeping through the night and no longer suffers with unexplained pain in her legs. Beyond her reduction of symptoms, she was ecstatic to see the results for herself when she recently had an updated evaluation that measured her changes. She had visible improvement with her spinal X-rays and remarkable changes in the detailed exam Dr. Wellman performed on her initial visit evaluating the amount of sensory loss she was experiencing. She plans to continue her treatment and is happy that the neuropathy that once concerned her is no longer a burden.”
In addition to in-office services, Wellman Family Healthcare plays an active role in community outreach events by offering health-related education to local businesses and organizations.
They also partner with Heroes for Health, a 501©3 nonprofit organization that offers discounted care for veterans, first responders and students.