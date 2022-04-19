The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Altamaha River in Glynn, McIntosh and Wayne counties through tonight.
The warning includes the area of Everett City — an unincorporated community in Glynn County about 15 miles north on U.S. 341 from I-95 exit 36A — and Altamaha Regional Park.
At 8 p.m. Monday, the river stage was 12.7 feet. It is expected to crest at 14.1 feet Thursday morning, the weather service is forecasting. Flood stage is 13 feet, when water begins to encroach upon Altamaha Park, according to the weather service.
At 14 feet, portions of the park are inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots, according to the weather service.