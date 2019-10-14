Fall is in the air. Unfortunately, politics never leaves the air, and some things I heard recently made me think. Here are my random thoughts on a variety of subjects:
Perhaps she simply misspoke, but an author used the word “whistleblowering” recently during an NPR interview.
Had Trump tweeted the word whistleblowering, it would be in Alec Baldwin’s next skit on Saturday Night Live, a show I once watched.
I’m in agreement with most Republicans and Democrats that Trump should not have abandoned the Kurds, our allies in the war against Isis. The Iraqis and the Turks would love to wipe them out, and the U.S. pullout should pave the way.
It immediately reminded me of how this country abandoned our South Vietnam allies after the U.S. pulled out its troops. In the wake of Watergate, Democrats won control of congress and cut off military funding boasting they would finally end the war. That emboldened the communists — that’s how the South Vietnamese thought of their northern neighbors — to start an offensive. The South Vietnamese fought, but ultimately threw down their weapons and ran, which is understandable. A rifle is pretty useless without ammo, and the Democrats weren’t paying for any.
So what was the ultimate result after the fall of Saigon? The communists relocated up to 2 million South Vietnamese into re-education camps in mountainous areas where, some estimates say, 150,000 died from starvation and torture or were worked to death. It is believed 200,000 to 400,000 died at sea as they fled by boat.
Historian Lewis Fanning said “it was not the Hanoi communists who won the war, but rather the American Congress that lost it.”
But back to the murderous Turks. I have never made a secret that I’m pro-life. That means I believe all life is sacred, whether it be unborn American babies or Kurdish infants and toddlers.
At this point, I may sit out next year’s presidential election.
Ryan Helsley, a St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher, took offense during the playoff game in Atlanta where fans were chanting and hacking while doing the tomahawk chop with their foam tomahawks.
Helsley, a Cherokee from Oklahoma, thought it was disrespectful and said, “I think it’s a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general. Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren’t intellectual.”
I’ve become more of a Braves fan since Bobby Cox retired. How do you win just one World Series with the players Cox had? Just asking.
I find the tomahawk chop and the chant annoying although it’s worse when the Florida State Semi-Noles do it. It’s right up there with Mississippi State’s cowbells.
Maybe Helsley’s right, and he has history on his side. The Cherokees of Georgia had built schools, had set up government and were farming and raising cattle in northwest Georgia until the 1830s when they were forced out of their homes so settlers could have their land. The 1,000-mile forced march of men, women and children to Oklahoma was rightly called “The Trail of Tears.”
One imagines a lot of tears were shed Wednesday night after the Cardinals beat the Braves 13-1, but that was only a game that had one exciting inning, the first, followed by hours of gloom and tedium and no celebratory chopping.
The Braves are ready to dump the chop, but can they really control what the crowd does spontaneously? Remember the Wave?
The Braves aren’t the only ones with a controversial mascot. You would think the Washington Redskins owner would have changed the team name given the amount of criticism it’s received. If they ever go to a more politically correct name, they ought to pick something that would meet the approval of the politically correct. How about the Sustainable Impeachers?
Book burning is alive and well in Georgia at Georgia Southern University.
Here’s the weird part: Even though it was a university campus, the offending text wasn’t written by a conservative, the usual objects of rude shout-downs and liberal intolerance.
Jennine Capó Crucet, who is Latina, lectured at the university Wednesday on the subject of white privilege. The University of Nebraska English professor’s latest book, a collection of essays, is “My Time Among The Whites — Notes From An Unfinished Education.”
After one student criticized Crucet’s remarks. she responded with, “I came here because I was invited and I talked about white privilege because it’s a real thing that you are actually benefiting from right now in even asking this question,” a newspaper said.
Georgia Southern said it was within the students’ rights to burn Crucet’s books, but that it didn’t align with Georgia Southern’s values.
The book-burning students should have known better. You’re only allowed to burn one thing on a college campus: An American flag.