The sign in front of a business north of Brunswick seemed like a contradiction in terms but would make a good theme for this year’s Peaches to the Beaches yard sale.
“Yard Sale Inside,’’ it said, which pretty much eliminates the yard in the sale that stretches 200 miles along U.S. 341 from the peach country around Barnesville to Brunswick.
Many of those selling found themselves underwater literally and figuratively as the rain kept buyers away.
Patricia Miles of Brunswick and Susan Eason of Ludowici were set up under a tent at Mary Ross Waterfront Park wondering whether to even come back Saturday when the already dismal weather was supposed to be worse.
Speaking over her cell phone, Eason said, “I’ve got damp feet, and I’ve had to change jackets.”
There were shallow puddles between the few tents and canopies, many of them lowered and empty.
Luke and Pamela Pickett drove from Cumming and spent the night on St. Simons Island with plans to shop their way home.
Sporting a new pair of sunglasses, Luke Pickett said, “We’ve been looking for places to stop.”
Their plan was to drive to Jesup, Baxley and then McRae before getting back on Interstate 16 and heading home.
Vendor Dorcas Yeakley was even farther from home. The Harrisburg, Pa., resident said she had made few sales.
“This is my vacation,’’ she said. She and her mother had gone to Florida for a few days to escape Pennsylvania’s cold.
“On the way home I’ll sell,’’ she said, but from the looks of Saturday’s forecast of certain rain, she wouldn’t sell much.
Hers was one of a handful of tents set up at Mary Ross, an official site this year, and it was no better farther north. The usually busy Sterling Church of God had only a half dozen or so vendors. The annual sale is a big fund-raiser for the church as members cook barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers and other food.
A short distance away, members of the Underwood family usually combine the yard sale with a family reunion, but they had no one under their tents Friday as the rain fell.
Robin Britt drove into Brunswick from Jesup and was disappointed more sites weren’t open.
But she understands how the rain and cold would be daunting.
Nonetheless, Britt said, “I made a couple of good buys.”