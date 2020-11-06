Weather a factor on whether VB 10,000 cuts soon

The fickle tempests of a late-season tropical storm near Honduras provides the latest holdup in the VB 10,000’s anticipated first cut into the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.
Earlier this week, the 255-foot-tall mega crane vessel’s holding pattern astride the 656-foot-long half-submerged shipwreck was due to frazzled mooring lines. With the safety of all concerned being the overriding factor, officials are awaiting the right moment to begin cutting and lifting the Golden Ray from the sound, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
About four good days ought to do it, he said. Planning has to consider not only the 24-hour cutting process but the hoisting of the severed ship’s section from the water for loading onto a barge. The second step must follow quickly in the wake of the first step, he said.
“If the weather forecast for the next four days somehow improves, they could start cutting,” Himes said. “When Unified Command makes a determination on when to cut, the actual cutting could start within hours or within days. It’s just a window of opportunity.”
The dual-hulled crane vessel VB 10,000 arrived in the St. Simons Sound on Oct. 27. It entered the 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier and moved into position over the Golden Ray, the port side hull of which has been entrenched in the St. Simons Sound’s sandy bottom for more than a year.
For now, there is Tropical Depression Eta to monitor. Eta is presently off the coast of Honduras but is expected to trek across South Florida early next week as a tropical storm.
“We’re at a position right now where it’s the threat of weather that’s causing us to standby,” Himes said. “Unified Command has continued to look for a weather window not just for the cut but for the lift. The subsequent lift can take hours to days. It’s important that they look at forecasts for both cutting and lifting.”
One member of Unified Command has the sole responsibility of monitoring weather reports from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts and seeking those ideal conditions, Himes said.
Earlier this week, it was frayed mooring lines that caused setbacks. The sturdy polyethylene Dyneema mooring lines secure the VB 10,000 to a system of underwater anchors and pilings to steady the vessel during cuts. Some of the anchors are outside the environmental protection barrier. The ropes that secure them go over the top of the floating plastic booms that outline the surface of the barrier, rising and falling with the tides.
But the ropes were rubbing against coupling bolts that connect the floating pipes to the barrier’s support piles. Crews fashioned flanges to cover the bolts, Himes said. They also placed protective covers over the sections of the mooring line where chafing was most likely.
“That flange has acted as a shield between the bolts and the mooring lines,” Himes said. “Another measure, they worked with the mooring line manufacturer to get heavy-duty anti-chafing covers for the lines. Problem mitigated.”
U.S. Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez noted that this salvage operation is a first-of-the-kind endeavor. Crews are literally working around the clock at the salvage site to expedite the operation.
The salvage contractor is T&T Salvage of Texas. Unified Command oversees the project and consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems.
“Our personnel are continuously working to solve each issue that emerges as we prepare for cutting and lifting the first section of the Golden Ray,” said Lopez, the federal on-scene coordinator. “The pace of the entire removal operation will be dictated by our prudence and commitment to safety as we encounter known, unknown and unprecedented challenges, as well as continue to experience weather impacts. We are grateful for the continued patience of the community.”
Unified Command intends to issue a public notice within 24 hours in advance of the start of the first cut. The VB 10,000 will use 400-foot lengths of anchor chain to cut the Golden Ray into eight sections, each of which will be hoisted onto a barge for removal.