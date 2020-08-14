'We Stand Unite:' mural promotes unity

YOUth Speak Justice, a local youth-run community group, hopes to exemplify the concept “we stand united” with a new mural at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street.
Little could be seen of the final product Thursday afternoon, but a draft of the design depicted a young Black woman wearing a mask and raising her fist at the front of a crowd of fellow demonstrators.
“It’s a timestamp of what’s going on right now,” said Roderrick Davis, the local artist YOUth Speak commissioned for the piece.
It pairs well with another mural he painted in July on an old car wash at the intersection of Altama Avenue and R Street, Davis said, which depicts a Black child, similarly masked and raising his fist.
The mural’s design was conceived in conjunction with and paid for by YOUth Speak Justice.
“I just wanted something to bring our community together,” organization founder Tay Woods said Thursday.
The group was founded following the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, by two White men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, on Feb. 23 in Satilla Shores. The McMichaels were arrested in May and charged with felony and malice murder.
The mural method was a pretty obvious pick, she said. Murals are hard to miss and the coastal area isn’t short on talented artists.
“Music, food and art bring people together,” Woods said. “And all my peers are talented.”
The mural is located on the side of Rosby’s Convenience Store.
Davis’ most recent mural is also the first work solely arranged by the youth-run organization, she explained. One down the road at the intersection of Albany and G streets was done in collaboration with another group.
It won’t be the last one YOUth Speaks does, Woods said. While she’ll be gone in the fall — attending the University of Georgia — other Brunswick kids will keep the organization going with plans to commission more murals and other works. The next is planned for the basketball courts in Selden Park.
She’s not content to let the group be a one-town wonder, Woods said, and plans to set up a chapter in Athens once she’s settled in.
Visit youthspeakjustice.org or the group’s Facebook page for information on joining the organization.