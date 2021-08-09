We said 'yes' to the new address

Change can be scary, but it can also be exciting. After 18 years in our current building, we have decided to change our scenery and move our office. But don’t worry, we are not going far. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery and Centered on Wellness will be moving just up the road starting Sept. 1. Dr. Diane Bowen will now be located at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, on St. Simons Island. Even though it’s a new location, we will be providing the same great services to our community.
What are some of the surgical procedures we will continue to offer?
Dr. Diane Bowen is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for more than 20 years. At our new location we will have a brand new, state-accredited surgical suite where we will perform our cosmetic surgery procedures. These procedures include face lifts, neck lifts, breast augmentation and breast lifts, liposuction and abdominoplasty, just to list a few. If you have been thinking about turning back the hands of time, or wanting that pre-baby body back, now might be the perfect time to have a consultation with Dr. Bowen to customize a surgical plan that fits your needs.
What are some minimally invasive procedures that you will continue to offer?
Minimally invasive procedures are growing in popularity due to no need for anesthesia, no cutting and a shorter recovery time. Localized numbing with a shorter downtime makes these procedures ideal for people who need a little pick-me-up but don’t want the long recovery that comes with surgery. At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery we will continue to offer BodyTite, FaceTite, Morpheus8 and Ylift as minimally invasive procedures that address various concerns that come with aging. BodyTite and FaceTite use radio frequency energy to melt the fat and tighten the skin. Common treatment areas include abdomen, flanks, upper arms, jowls and submental (area under the chin). Morpheus8 is the latest technology that uses radio frequency with micro-needling. This treatment is used to tighten loose skin on the face and neck and improve the appearance of stretch marks on the body. Ylift is a facial rejuvenation procedure that uses dermal fillers in a new technique to rebuild lost structure in the upper cheekbone area of the face and/or the jawline definition that diminishes either due to genetics or aging. Not sure if any of these procedures are the right fit for you? We suggest a consultation with Dr. Diane Bowen to discuss with her your rejuvenation goals and together, create a treatment plan that is ideal for you.
What are some non-surgical treatments that you will continue to offer?
In the new location, we will have a beautiful medical spa that is tranquil and provides a relaxing environment, but the treatments are still results-driven. We will continue to offer a wide variety of non-surgical treatments including Botox and filler, laser hair removal, and various skin rejuvenation treatments, including photo-facials, Vi Peels, micro-peels and micro-blading eyebrows. We will continue to carry professional-grade skincare products that include Dr. Diane Bowen’s brand, Skinceuticals, and VI Derm. You can also shop for your skincare products in our online store, found on our website. All orders come with free shipping too. Not sure which treatment would be best for your needs? Call to schedule a consultation with one of our skincare experts and together, we will create a treatment plan that is designed to fit your specific rejuvenation needs.
What services are provided by Centered on Wellness?
Centered on Wellness was founded by Dr. Diane Bowen a few years ago with the philosophy of “whole person, well person” care. We provide a comprehensive analysis of vitamin and nutrient levels within your body to identify what might be lacking, and in turn causing various health issues. How do you know the vitamins and minerals you take are the right ones for you and in the correct amounts? We can help. We also provide a comprehensive analysis of hormone levels to determine if bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is needed. We work in conjunction with your primary care provider to help you achieve “whole person, well person” care. Schedule a consultation today to see if Dr. Bowen can help you feel like the best version of yourself.
BREAKOUT
Starting Sept. 1, 2021, Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery and Centered on Wellness will be located at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522. The office can be reached at the same phone number 912-634-1993. Visit our websites at www.drdianebowen.com and www.centeredonwellness.net to learn more.