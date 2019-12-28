Just when you think the local history beat is tapped out, a guy from Savannah throws you a curveball — it turns out that Babe Ruth loved this place.
Or, the reserved younger brother of a loquacious local centenarian ends his silence with emotionally stirring results.
A fascinating tale about a local man who rose from slavery to educator led to the discovery that Glynn County was once a regular stop along the Chitlin Circuit.
And then there was the case of the remorseful Georgia Tech frat boys who spilled the beans about a decades-old Jekyll Island mystery. All in all, 2019’s entries into the weekly History column proved there is still plenty to plum from our fascinating past.
Often I will be delving into one historical topic and have a whole new tale on my hands upon surfacing for air to review my notes. Such was the case when I had finally got the bottom of the deadly duel between Button Gwinnett and Lachland McIntosh. Lachland, of the McIntosh County McIntoshes, thought his rival in Revolutionary War-era Georgia to be first-class a twit. This assessment was reinforced when Button sent Lachland to lead a fool’s errand of a raid on British-held Florida in 1777. Lachland had some choice words for Button, none of which he cared to retract in order to avoid pistols at 12 paces.
“This stuff was not for the timid,” the May 11 column read. “Standing 12 paces apart, the two leveled their pistols, each at the other. No quick-draw stuff. Each staring down a barrel, the two men fired simultaneously. Gwinnett took a bullet to the thigh; McIntosh also was shot, in the leg. McIntosh’s wound eventually mended; Gwinnett lived but three more days.”
When I wrote about former New York Yankees owner T.L. Huston’s retirement from city life to become a farmer on the restored Butler Island plantation in McIntosh County, I mentioned that legendary Yankees slugger Babe Ruth visited him from time to time. Actually, a realtor from Savannah told me afterward, Babe was a regular at Huston’s Dover Hall hunting and fishing camp in southwestern Glynn County.
Babe’s 1948 obituary in the in the Syracuse Herald Journal mentioned that Babe and fellow ballplayers loved Dover Hall for the “hunting, fishing, drinking and sitting around the fireplace at night swapping lies.” Also, Babe apparently knew his way around enough to pull a good prank now and then.
“Babe often was inclined toward ‘some other adventure,’ including pranks on his fellow ballplayers, according to the writer McKenna,” the May 22 column noted. “In one instance, Babe hid in waiting for a fishing party as the boys returned at dusk to a dock framed in eerie moss-draped oaks overhanging the waters. The chains Babe rattled fit nicely the many ghost legends they told over drinks at night. Cleveland center fielder Tris Speaker plunged into the river, clambered up the banks and sprinted to the lodge, where he was met by a guffawing Ruth. ‘You look like you just seen a ghost,’ Babe said.”
Bill Brown, the 101-year-old walking repository of local history, has a brother he wants you to know. At just a spry 98 years old, Bob Brown is the silent sibling in this branch of Brunswick’s Dart family. But one afternoon in January, Bob opened up to me about life at the Dart house, his time in the Navy as part of a crack crew repairing warships in the Pacific, and his successful career trailblazing the concrete construction material market. The most moving memory was one pulled from his youth.
“But there was this one vessel in particular that the 97-year-old’s memory kept drifting back to during our visit Wednesday afternoon at his St. Simons Island home,” the Jan. 12 column recalled. “Fondly. Actually, it was just a rowboat. But at the same time, it was so much more.
“The boat had sleek, smooth lines that were comprised from ‘64 linear cuts’ of Georgia pine. He had no power tools to aid him in its construction. The hull consisted of a ‘wood-to-wood’ fit, no resin or sealant needed to keep it watertight. Bob was just barely a teenager back then. He and his older brother used it to escape into the waterways of the marsh while growing up in the historic old Dart House that once stood at 4 Glynn Ave. in Brunswick.”
Then in the middle of the summer, my boss Buff was surreptitiously handed a mystery package. Inside was a letter and a flag, nothing more. It had been decades since this official Jekyll Island flag had taken its rightful place atop a pole at the island’s entrance. The enclosed letter told why. The flag was clandestinely secreted away in a double-top secret mission to gain access to a Georgia Tech greek organization.
“All this time the flag has been tucked away in some nostalgic man’s closet, steamer trunk, man cave or other such hideaway,” the July 27 column told. “It seems the banner was the victim of a Georgia Tech fraternity’s initiation prank. Prior to that full moon night so long ago, we are assured the flag flew proudly and prominently on Jekyll Island — a symbol of place and time. Then, an eager band of college freshmen were challenged to show their worth to an undisclosed arrangement of Greek letters that presided on the Georgia Tech campus.”
It was through my conversations with Joe Dent of Baltimore that I learned about sedate Selden Park’s rocking past. The county park has long been a focal point of Brunswick and the county’s African American community. Joe Dent is a direct descendant of Samuel George Dent, who was born enslaved on Evelyn Plantation about the time of Emancipation and went on to serve as chairman of the Selden Normal and Technical Institute beginning in 1903.
In writing about this I learned that Selden Park’s old auditorium once played host to some of the most legendary names in of R&B’s heyday.
“But the site of the old school in Glynn County remained a gathering spot for the local African American community for generations to come,” the August 17 column noted. “In 1950, during the still-segregated era, Selden became an official park and recreation center for blacks. Genoa Martin was the park director for 34 years, from its inception up until 1984. Lifeguard Homer Knight taught several thousand local children how to swim at the park’s pool over the years.
“But it was not all picnics and pool parties around there. Selden Park’s multipurpose gymnasium and auditorium was a regular stop on the legendary Chitlin’ Circuit, a network of venues throughout the segregated Deep South that featured some of the most smoking-hot black rhythm and blues performers of all time. Dig it, y’all: Cab Calloway, James Brown, Junior Walker, Otis Redding, Ruth Brown, Sam Cooke, Joe Tex and Al Green all played at Selden Park. Chitlin Circuit comedy queen Moms Mabley performed there, as did gospel greats such as Shirley Ceasar.”
I’m grateful that so many of y’all enjoy reading the History column as much as I enjoy writing it. Lots of my best ideas come from folks like you all. Happy New Year, and let’s keep in touch in 2020.