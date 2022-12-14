A vote on a recommendation to approve an agreement for services for the Glynn County Wayfinding project was deferred by the county finance committee at Tuesday’s meeting because the cost of $284,000 was too high to use a single source option.
Now, the county will advertise for bids to do the work. The project is designed to standardize wayfinding signage throughout the county. There are no easily recognizable directional and navigational signs in the Golden Isles, which can be a problem in a county that attracts three million visitors a year. The intent of the project is to create a more consistent, uniform design and appearance to help visitors and travelers navigate in the Golden Isles, according to county staff.
In other business, commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval for funding for the addition of automatic watering devices for kennels and stainless steel on the walls of the two intake kennels. The $34,000 in funding would come from the capital projects fund.
The use of an additional $7,800 was approved for the steel linings to two intake kennels to stop damage from dogs digging into the sheet rock walls.
The committee also approved a recommendation to purchase SwimSmart technology to enhance beach and water safety for Golden Isles residents. The goal is to have the warning system in place by Memorial Day weekend.
The solar-powered beach safety equipment will be mounted at the entrances to beaches. The equipment will be connected with the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, Florida, to provide a way for people to know if it’s safe or dangerous to go into the water, depending on conditions.
Items approved on the consent agenda are:
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Glynn County Board of Education for fiber sharing.
• Approval of a request to declare a list of items unusable to enable their disposal.
• Recommend exercising the fourth-year option with Early Alert for comprehensive disaster support services.
• Recommend renewal of a contract for worker’s compensation administration and insurance with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia for the Georgia Self Insured Workers’ Compensation Fund.