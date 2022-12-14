A vote on a recommendation to approve an agreement for services for the Glynn County Wayfinding project was deferred by the county finance committee at Tuesday’s meeting because the cost of $284,000 was too high to use a single source option.

Now, the county will advertise for bids to do the work. The project is designed to standardize wayfinding signage throughout the county. There are no easily recognizable directional and navigational signs in the Golden Isles, which can be a problem in a county that attracts three million visitors a year. The intent of the project is to create a more consistent, uniform design and appearance to help visitors and travelers navigate in the Golden Isles, according to county staff.

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…