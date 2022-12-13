Visitors will find it easier to get to different destinations in the Golden Isles if the finance committee approves a recommendation today for a wayfinding signage project.
The intent of the project is to standardize wayfinding signage throughout the county.
There are no easily recognizable directional and navigational signs in the Golden Isles, which can be a problem in a county that attracts three million visitors a year.
The intent of the project is to create a more consistent, uniform design and appearance to help visitors and travelers navigate in the Golden Isles, according to county staff.
Commissioners also will be asked to consider the addition of automatic watering devices for kennels and stainless steel on the walls of the two intake kennels. Funding would come from the capital projects fund.
The committee also will consider a request to purchase SwimSmart technology to enhance beach and water safety for Golden Isles residents. The goal is to have the warning system in place by Memorial Day weekend.
The consent agenda includes:
• Approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Glynn County Board of Education for fiber sharing.
• Approval of a request to declare a list of items unusable to enable their disposal.
• Recommend exercising the fourth-year option with Early Alert for comprehensive disaster support services.
• Recommend renewal of a contract for worker’s compensation administration and insurance with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia for the Georgia Self Insured Workers’ Compensation Fund.