The site plan for a new Wawa convenience store and service state near the intersection of Community Road an New Jesup Highway will be considered at Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
A public hearing for the 5,500-square-foot business will be held at the meeting to discuss the proposal.
The plan includes a right in/right out access on New Jesup Highway and full access onto Community Road.
The business will have 60 parking spaces, minimum 16 are required, and the request is for two freestanding signs of 35 feet.
Commission members will also consider a proposed site plan for a new Outback Steakhouse at 120 Shupe Way. The 4,750-square-foot restaurant will have 91 parking spaces. The applicant had previously proposed a $35,000 traffic/road improvement package.
A recommendation is for the commission to require a traffic study before a building permit is issued.
The site plan for a new 270-unit multi-family residential complex called Mission Properties located at 185 Capital Square Drive will also be considered.
The project will have nine 30-unit apartment buildings on the 16.8-acre site adjacent to the Vintage Brunswick apartment complex. Plans include 491 parking spaces, more than the 405 spaces required. A traffic study is also recommended before the next phase of permitting.
The site plan for a new 77-unit townhome development, South Port Townhomes, is also on the agenda. The site at 375 South Port Parkway is currently zones general residential.
An amendment to the Towne Square planned development district would allow extending the district.