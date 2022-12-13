A 29-year-old Camden County woman was sentenced Monday to 15 months in federal prison, punishment for her role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain government money intended to help businesses struggling from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
During sentencing in federal court in Savannah, Roshawnda Richardson also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of her sentence and to pay $166,665.50 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Richardson, of Waverly, confessed to taking part in a scheme to obtain unfounded Paycheck Protection Program loan money for two businesses. Estes said Richardson submitted falsified documents to obtain the emergency government loans fraudulently.
Since Congress enacted a bill to provide billions of dollars in relief for struggling businesses in March of 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Southern District of Georgia has prosecuted more than 40 people for obtaining fraudulent PPP loans, Estes said.
“These sentences, with restitution representing the scope of these defendant’s thefts from the American people, serve as a warning to other scam artists who used fraud to received small-business relief funding,” Estes said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold accountable those who have siphoned off funds from this assistance program.”