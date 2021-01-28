The need for a study to determine the potential of Brunswick’s waterfront drew plenty of support a week ago.

Now, it is one of the projects eliminated from a proposed SPLOST list that will be considered by voters in March.

Supporters said the proposed study could have potentially led to recommendations to enable the city and county to have a strong voice in how the waterfront is developed, even though much of it is privately owned.

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said a study could have recommended the creation of a waterfront district that would give local governments the authority to control development.

A special district could also generate more interest in developing the waterfront because of the tax credits and incentives that are typically offered in waterfront districts.

Michael Torras, manager of Brunswick Landing Marina, was among the supporters of the proposed study.

Harvey said discussions about SPLOST projects and the limited amount of funding for a large number of proposed projects led to the realization that the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“It didn’t make the top of the list,” he said. “We realize there are other things we need to focus on. Storm water runoff is a top priority now.”

More from this section

+2
Positive momentum

Positive momentum

There were concerns the positive momentum in the downtown Brunswick business community would be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cutting begins on Golden Ray's engine section

Cutting begins on Golden Ray's engine section

Salvage crews began cutting before dawn Wednesday on the engine section of the Golden Ray, a thick anchor chain shearing its way up through thick layers of solid steel under the power of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel that straddles the shipwreck.

BHS one act presents region show

BHS one act presents region show

Brunswick High School’s one act team is preparing for their region competition, at which they will perform “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood.”